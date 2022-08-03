‘Full House’ Alum Candace Cameron Bure Slammed by JoJo Siwa’s Mom

Although it seemed like Candace Cameron Bure and JoJo Siwa put their issues aside last week after a phone call discussion, the former “Dance Moms” star’s mom is now slamming the “Full House” castmate about how she treats others.

JoJo Siwa made headlines in late July after revealing Candace Cameron Bure is the rudest celebrity she’s ever met. This was due to Cameron Bure apparently refusing to take a picture with the “Dance Moms” star during a premiere.

While Candace Cameron Bure quickly addressed the situation. She had a conversation with the popular teenage dancer and things seemed fine. But apparently, the drama between the two had continued. This includes Camron Bure’s daughter, Natasha, telling Siwa to grow up.

JoJo Siwa’s mother, Jessalynn, now has a few things to say about Candace Cameron Bure and the situation. Jessalynn stated that she actually had a conversation about her daughter’s interaction with Cameron Bure on her “Success With Jess” podcast.

“The recent story told wasn’t quite right so here is the real version,” Jessalynn explains about the interaction. “At the end of the day this story, it’s not about a simple photo, it’s about how you treat people. Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way. It’s super easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is looking at you but morals are what you have when no one is looking.”

JoJo Siwa Confirms That She and Candace Cameron Bure Spoke About What Happened

JoJo Siwa recently confirmed that she and Candace Cameron Bure did have a phone conversation, the dancer explained that Cameron Bure left out a few things about the discussion.

“She didn’t share all the details of the meeting,” Siwa said about Candace Cameron Bure. “But it was one of those memories that little 11-year-old me was just stuck with. It was at the after-party [of the ‘Fuller House premiere] that she didn’t wanna take a picture with me, and I was OK with that. But then I turned around, and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids. And that’s what made me really upset.”

Candace Cameron Bure recalled what Siwa told her about what happened at the after-party. “You said to me ‘not right now’ and proceeded to take pictures with others. Oh, I’m so sorry you weren’t even me and I get it now as an adult.”

The “Full House” star further explained that Siwa did not want to share the reasoning behind the “rudest celebrity” comment and said the incident was not a big deal. “At that time you were 11 and I broke your 11-year-old heart,” Cameron Bure said. “Especially as a mom, it breaks my heart that I made you feel that way.”