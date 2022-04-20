‘Full House’ Alum Jodie Sweetin Reveals How Bob Saget Impacted Her Parenting Style

He may have been her dad on “Full House” for eight seasons, but that doesn’t mean Bob Saget didn’t continue to influence Jodie Sweetin through the years.

While making an appearance on Monday’s episode of “Conversations with Olivia Jade,” Jodie Sweetin spoke to Lori Loughlin’s daughter about how Bob Saget impacted her parenting style. She stated that the late “Full House” star was inclusive of his kids. “She didn’t talk to them like they were idiots,” Sweetin said about her TV dad. “And he did the same thing with me. He treated me with respect as a young person. And so did John [Stamos] and Dave [Coulier].”

Sweetin then explained that Bob Saget, along with “Full House” co-stars Stamos and Coulier brought a level of humor to her parenting that her kids are also inheriting. “I learned a lot from them. And I continue to,” she declared.

Tragedy hit the “Full House” cast and crew when Bob Saget was found dead in his Orlando, Florida room on January 9th. He was on his comedy tour and performed a show outside of Jacksonville prior to his death. He was 65-years-old at the time. Following the news, Sweetin told Good Morning America that everything happened so suddenly. “To lose someone who was such a wonderful, big, shining personality like that… in all our lives… it’s been a lot.”

Jodie Sweetin Talks How Close She Was With ‘Full House’ Co-Star Bob Saget

Also during her appearance on “Conversation with Olivia Jade,” Jodie Sweetin opened up about how close she actually was with “Full House” co-star, Bob Saget. “We were the kids that they joked around with in between takes. I would spend time with Bob’s family on weekends.”

Jodie Sweetin also described Bob Saget and the rest of the cast as a family unit. “I’m so incredibly grateful for it. Because I just gained this huge family of people that I know to love me no matter what. Whatever happens, our differences or whatever, we just genuinely love each other. And no matter what happens, we’ll always show up for each other.”

Sweetin then spoke about how people still see her as her character, Stephanie Tanner, even more than two decades after the show came to an end. “It’s a blessing and a curse. I think, in a way, I’ve grown through it and grown to accept it. I think, at some point when I was young, there was some resentment about it. And absolutely wanting to shed that image. And I think sometimes I did some really self-destructive things to do that.”

Jodie Sweetin added she was recently stopped by a fan who told her she grew up watching “Full House” with her mother and grandmother. “And it means something incredibly important. And I’ve now come to this place where I really appreciate that. I’m glad that I get to bring that to somebody.”