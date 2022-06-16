‘Full House’s Candace Cameron Bure Enjoys ‘Birthday Celebrations’ With Family in Sweet Photos

Following a super fun weekend with her family, “Full House ” star Candace Cameron Bure took to her Instagram to share some snapshots of her recent adventure.

“June 13th, you’re always the best! Weekend birthday celebrations for the love of my life hubby Val, with our boys Lev and Maksim,” Candace Cameron Bure shared.

Candace Cameron Bure recently opened up with the AllMomDoes podcast’s Julie Lyles Carr to share more details about her life as a mom. The “Fuller House” star recalled taking a break from her career for 10 years in order to stay home and raise her kids. This was all while her husband, Valeri Bure, was still playing professional hockey.

“When he retired, we had to go through that adjustment period because he was now home full time,” Candace Cameron Bure stated. “And I was already home full time. And that was challenging because our relationship had always been based on one of us being away half of the year, not in one bulk chunk at a time, but half a year throughout the year.”

Candace Cameron Bure Opens Up About Juggling Family Life & Her Work Schedule

Candace Cameron Bure also shared that it’s now her turn to have a hectic work schedule. “I’m the one that’s been traveling a whole lot more than my husband. And as hard as last year was, because it actually was very difficult for us in the marriage department, I’ll be completely open and honest because everyone needs to hear that they’re not alone.”

The “Full House” castmate further explained that the lifestyle she now has is definitely a challenge. This was because she and her husband would just keep sweeping problems under the rug. “It just made me us sit face-to-face and say, okay, let’s work this out. And let’s figure out a plan and readjust priorities again, uh, without bitterness. And, but we were able to do that. We have the time, and we grew so much stronger because of it. So, now it’s falls in my court actually.”

Candace Cameron Bure further revealed that she is making sure she is sticking with her commitments and not overworking herself. This is despite her workaholic tendencies. She went on to add, “I love what I do. But I realized how much time I have been away from my family, and it takes its toll on my family. So, I have to keep my promise in 2021 to stick to our timeframes that we set out. So, it’s actually a sacrifice that I can’t do as many films because I have to be up here longer because of that.”