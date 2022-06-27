‘Full House’s Jodie Sweetin Pushed to Ground by Police at Protest, Social Media Sounds Off

Following the video of “Full House” star Jodie Sweetin being pushed to the ground by police during a Los Angeles protest going viral, social media users are now sharing their thoughts about the incident.

As previously reported, Jodie Sweetin was taking part in a protest after the repeal of Roe vs. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court. However, things turned ugly during the event when LAPD officers grabbed the “Full House” and threw her to the ground. According to witnesses, Sweetin was trying to lead the protest away from the highway before her contact with law enforcement.

Social media erupted when the video surfaced, with mixed thoughts on the “Full House” star’s involvement. “WAIT THATS JODIE SWEETIN!!! YES!!! STEPHANIE TANNER FOR LYFE,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another Twitter user tweeted, “Listen up Beautiful Sisters! During PEACEFUL Women’s Rights Protest; the police are NOT your friends, another abuse will override your fame and privilege. Be careful, safe, and wise.”

Meanwhile, some social media users questioned the approach to the protest. “I defend and fully support the right to protest, but blocking traffic is not peaceful. Does it excuse what happened to her? No. They need to take the protest to the steps of the courthouse. Blocking traffic will lose more support than it will gain,” one Twitter user stated.

A Twitter user went on to add, “peaceful on the highway?…go to the courthouse capitals and government buildings…ORRR realize you’re in a state that allows it, go have a coffee and make rational conversation on how to help other states.”

‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Issues Statement Following Incident With Police During Protest

After the incident with the LAPD police, Jodie Sweetin issued a statement confirming it was her in the video. Her rep also said that she is fine after the ordeal. “I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights,” Sweetin explained. ‘And take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court.”

Jodie Sweetin then said that activism will continue until the protesters’ voices are heard and action is taken. “This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free.”

The LAPD also issued a statement about what happened to Jodie Sweetin. “The LAPD is aware of a video clip of a woman being pushed to the ground by officers not allowing the group to enter on foot and overtake the 101 freeway. The force used will be evaluated against the LAPD’s policy and procedure.”

The LAPD went on to add that as the U.S. continues to “wrestle” with the latest U.S. Supreme Court decision, the Department will continue to facilitate First Amendment rights while protecting life and property.