‘Full House’ Star John Stamos Revealed the Last Text Taylor Hawkins Sent Him

Last month Full House star John Stamos shared an eerie text that Taylor Hawkins shared just before news broke that the drummer had died in a Colombian hotel.

In a Twitter post, the 58-year-old revealed that the Foo Fighters star had randomly connected to ask if they could meet up. And he wanted to do so before it was too late.

This was Taylor Hawkins' last text to me: "Ya We’ve yet to fully have a hang -Got a put that shit together before we die" Wise words from my friend- put that shit together! I'm so fucking sad. Another one gone too soon. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) March 26, 2022

John Stamos Never Had the Chance to See Taylor Hawkins One Last Time

Sadly, John Stamos and Taylor Hawkins never got the chance to meet one final time. On March 25th—the night before Stamos shared the words—headlines broke that the 50-year-old died while touring South America with his band.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band wrote in a statement. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

The drummer left behind a wife, Alison Hawkins, and two children, Annabelle, 13, and Oliver, 15.

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children, and family. And we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time,” the statement continued.

Colombian authorities later shared that Hawkins had died from an apparent overdose. According to The New York Post, police found “an empty beer can, an opened bottle of vodka, a Coca-Cola bottle, and some ‘other articles’ being analyzed.”

Authorities also found what looked to be cocaine and other “hallucinogenic drugs.”

Police noted that there were no signs of violence.

Hawkins Suffered From Chest Pains Before His Death

Before his death, someone had called for emergency assistance from his room saying that Taylor Hawkins had chest pains. When ambulances arrived, EMT tried to resuscitate him. But after no response, they declared him dead on the scene.

An autopsy by a Colombian Health Department showed that the musician had at least 10 different drugs in his system when he passed. Hawkins also suffered from an enlarged heart. And the “cocktail of narcotics” worsened the condition. A normal adult male heart weighs around 280 grams. But when Hawkins reached the hospital, his had ballooned to 600.

“The District Department of Health mourns the death of this talented musician and drummer, widely recognized internationally for his work,” the department wrote in a statement. “Besides, the entity sends its message of condolences to the family, colleagues, and followers.”