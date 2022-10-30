‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Celebrates ‘Bittersweet’ Anniversary Reflecting on Bob Saget

Jodie Sweetin celebrated the 35th anniversary of Full House recently, but it was bittersweet without Bob Saget. “Thirty-five is a big one,” Sweetin recently told Entertainment Tonight. “And whenever I think about 35 years I’m like, I’ve been alive longer than 35 years, which is terrifying. But it was a little bittersweet. We always like to celebrate these big milestones and every year we think that’s one more year that we’ve all been this extended family. And so we definitely, definitely missed Bob, but we know he was with us. He’s always right in the middle. He would never not be the center of attention, I love it.”

January brought the devastating news that 65-year-old Bob Saget succumb to head trauma. The close ties between the cast of Full House were already well known, but Jodie Sweetin’s recent sharing of memories and stories of her TV dad has shown just how strong their bond was.

When Jodie Sweetin was 5, she started playing Stephanie Tanner, the middle sister on the family comedy Full House. The show aired for 8 seasons and ended in 1995. Because she grew up so much on the set, it’s easy to see how her co-stars became like family to her. The actress recently shared a picture of the cast assembled on her Instagram.

Jodie Sweetin on why her relationship works

On Tuesday, Jodie Sweetin stopped by Universal Studios to guest co-host Entertainment Tonight. The former child star was a beaming newlywed for the appearance.The actress who just turned 40 said “I do” to her longtime partner, Mescal Wasilewski, last month. She then went on to recall her fondest memory from their special day in Malibu.

“My favorite memory of that day is the moment that I started to walk down the aisle and I locked eyes with my now-husband at the other end of the aisle, and I saw nothing. Like, not even until after the ceremony was over,” Sweetin said. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, look at the flowers and the thing and the people…’ Like, I saw him and that was it. I will forever remember that moment.”

Sweetin’s loved ones, including Full House co-stars Candace Cameron Bure, John Stamos and Andrea Barber, were by her side on her big day. She expressed gratitude to those closest to her for making the day even more memorable. “I was really, really lucky and blessed with a lot of amazing people who stepped in and helped and made that day absolutely wonderful,” she recalled.

Sweetin stated that the reason she and Wasilewski work so well together is because he is content without being in the limelight. “He is the perfect match because he wants none of that attention. He’s like, ‘Babe, go to that party, please. Don’t make me take pictures and do a red carpet.’ I’m like, ‘Great, ’cause I wanna get it over with and be done with it!'” she explained. “Like, we just complement each other really well and we have fun together. We just have a really good time.”