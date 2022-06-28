‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Photographed in First Outing Since Protest Incident

Jodie Sweetin, who we watched come of age in the hit sitcom “Full House,” was seen Monday for the first time since police shoved her. Los Angeles police officers pushed Sweetin to the ground during an abortion rights protest following the controversial reversal of Roe. v. Wade.

Sweetin, best known for her role as Stephanie Tanner on the ’90s sitcom, was with a large group of protesters marching on a freeway over the past weekend. The protest was just one of the many demonstrations in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision.

The LAPD just manhandled actress/activist Jodie Sweetin at a pro-choice protest pic.twitter.com/FMJNfjUMBW — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 26, 2022

In a video of the incident, viewers can see Sweetin, dressed all in black, carrying a megaphone. She approached LAPD officers who had formed a boundary across the highway.

In the clip, the officers swiftly push Sweetin back toward the other protestors, causing her to stumble over the curb and into the freeway. Thankfully, a group of protesters caught her before she seriously injured herself. The LAPD recently responded to the incident.

On Monday, she was spotted arriving at her California home donning a visible bruise on her arm. She was sporting a green tank top, jeans, sunglasses, and blue slippers. See the photos here.

Onlookers also saw the former child star carrying a rainbow-colored tote bag. It included various activist slogans, including “Black Lives Matter” and “Silence is Violence.”

Michael Ade, who first posted a clip of Jodie Sweetin’s run-in with the police, claimed that Sweetin was thrown to the ground while trying to lead protestors away from the freeway.

Jodie Sweetin speaks up after protest incident

“It pained me to see @JodieSweetin thrown to the ground by members of the LAPD as she was trying to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from the freeway. SMH @LAPDHQ what are y’all doing?” he wrote alongside the post.

“Jodi is the definition of a real one and fortunately she’s okay! But for others who choose to protest today move with caution and keep your head on swivel. It’s going to be a very long summer,” he added.

Jodie Sweetin later spoke out about the incident and revealed that she was okay. She said she was proud of the hundreds of people who showed up for the protests.

“I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court,” Sweetin said.

She added, “Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free.”

Earlier this year, Jodie Sweetin announced her fifth engagement to 51-year-old drug and alcohol therapist Mescal Wasilewski.