‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Speaks on Being an ‘Ally’ in Wake of Candace Cameron Bure Marriage Comments

Actress Jodie Sweetin has an activist side to her and she’s been speaking out amid the Candace Cameron Bure controversy. As you might know, Cameron Bure has talked openly about keeping “traditional marriage at the core” when talking about Great American Family content. This comes along in light of the Hallmark Channel airing its first Christmas movie with gay characters. For her part, Sweetin is opening up about her role as an ally for different movements.

“I have always been an outspoken ally for LGBTQ communities, for Black Lives Matter,” Jodie Sweetin told Entertainment Tonight. “I’ve always tried to fight for equality and love for everyone.” Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner on Full House and Fuller House, has openly backed other people who have supported the LGBTQ community. They include JoJo Siwa and Holy Robinson Peete, who have spoken out against Cameron Bure.

Jodie Sweetin Backs LGBTQ Community Amid Controversy

Recently, Jodie Sweetin attended The Wrap’s Power Women Summit in December. That’s where she was interviewed and offered up her comments here. Being an activist is something important to Sweetin. She appears to understand that notoriety as a celebrity brings with it great responsibility. Sweetin appears to be willing to step up to the plate and accept her role in helping out groups that might be marginalized.

“I feel like if you have a voice and you have a platform, it is incumbent on you to be loud and use it,” Jodie Sweetin said. “Whether people like it all the time or not, sometimes. I love what I do because I know that not everyone has the time [or] is willing to be able to get up and do this. So I take it as a huge responsibility.”

One thing to note is that the difference of opinion between Sweetin and Cameron Bure has spilled over. Apparently, Cameron Bure has now unfollowed Jodie Sweetin on social media platforms. Obviously, this was done in deference to the ongoing clash between both stars. Both of them, though, are in Christmas movies. They can be seen on the Hallmark Channel and Great American Family, respectively.

While it appears that Jodie Sweetin and Cameron Bure are at odds right now, they seem to be holding fast to their opinions. Both actresses can be seen in their iconic TV sitcom roles, though. Full House is being streamed on HBO Max while Fuller House is available on Netflix. When will the clash between the stars come to an end? Nobody truly knows. It might never end and cause both of these stars to be going down their separate paths in life.