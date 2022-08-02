‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin’s Daughters Played Huge Role in Her Wedding Day: See the Photos

Prior to her wedding to long-time love Mescal Wasilewski, “Full House” star Jodie Sweetin opened up about her daughter’s involvement in the gorgeous ceremony.

While speaking to PEOPLE before the big event, Jodie Sweetin revealed that her daughters Beatrix Sweetin-Coyle and Zoie Herpin were going to stand at the alter with her. “They’re getting nails done and all this stuff and they just are so happy to see me happy and they love this little unit that we have. So, they’ve been very much a part of it.”

Jodie Sweetin then revealed that her daughters were so excited to give speeches as well. “I asked them the other day if they would like to make some toasts,” Sweetin explained. “Bea immediately jumped on it and wrote something and Zoie’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah, I’ll get to it,’ because she’s 14.”

Along with discussing the big day, Jodie Sweetin spoke about the relationship her daughters have with Wasilewski. “He steps up and steps in for them all the time,” Sweetin gushed. “The driving them back and forth, whether its soccer games or these plays… He really has jumped in and he listens to them and they laugh with him.”

The “Full House” star further discussed the family’s dinners together. “He’ll make dinner at home and the four of us have dinner together and he’s just… I’ve watched him with the girls and he’s just very calm and mellow and doesn’t let [them] get away with s—.”

Jodie Sweetin Explains That Wasilewski Gave Her Daughters Space to Get to Know Him

Meanwhile, Jodie Sweetin revealed that her new husband made an effort to get to know her daughters by giving them space and time.

“I just watched him allow the girls to dictate the terms of the relationship as far as he never forced,” Sweetin explained. “[He] never made them want to hang out. It was like, ‘I’m just going to be here. And I love your mom and I care about you guys and let’s just develop this relationship.’”

Jodie Sweetin said that the strategy paid off for the trio. “I think it made all the difference in the world because they never felt like it was somebody forcing something. They were like, ‘Oh wait, we just actually really like having this person around.’”

Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski first started dating in 2017. The couple ended up doing a long distance relationship for a bit due to her being in Los Angeles while he was in New York. The couple held an intimate wedding, to which Sweetin’s “Full House” castmates were invited too. John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure were present during the special event. Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo was also invited to Sweetin’s wedding and stated that her late husband was present.