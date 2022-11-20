‘Full House’ Star John Stamos Defends TV Wife Lori Loughlin Over College Admissions Scandal

John Stamos of Full House fame is defending his TV wife Lori Loughlin as to her part in the college admissions scandal. It led Loughlin to ser a little jail time in light of her involvement. But Stamos was a recent guest on a podcast and spoke up about Loughlin. They’ve known one another for many years and stay in contact to this day.

“I hate it when people bring her up because if you defend people get mad. If you don’t defend her, you feel bad because she’s a great person,” Stamos said on the Armchair Expert podcast, according to CinemaBlend. “She paid a lot of money and set up a college fund a million dollars or whatever for kids. She went to f**king jail, man. Of all the people on that show [Full House], me, Dave [Coulier], [Bob] Saget, we should go to jail, not her. I’m going to say this, and she said I could. She wasn’t really the architect of any of it. She was in the way background and didn’t know what was going on.”

John Stamos Offers Insights Into Possible ‘Full House’ Spinoff Without Bob Saget

Loughlin was in the news for reportedly falsifying some information so her daughter could attend the University of Southern California. She paid a price in that she missed the final season of Fuller House. Hallmark reportedly ended their relationship with the actress over her actions.

While John Stamos was talking about his longtime costar here, there is another thought some people have been talking about. What about a Full House spinoff? Of course, we’ve already had Fuller House. Would Stamos think doing another one would be cool in the light of Bob Saget no longer being alive to be part of it? “It’s just not the same without him,” Stamos told E! News, according to CinemaBlend.

“There’s something missing, there’s a piece missing. We’re doing a lot of tributes. I did that Netflix tribute [June’s Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute], which was beautiful, I thought. Every chance I get, I talk about him. If we’re real quiet, we could hear him complaining right now that I don’t talk about him enough. We’ll continue to do tributes to him, but I don’t know about a Full House one, though.”

Meanwhile, Stamos is quite an accomplished musician in his own right. Hey, he even got a chance to perform with the iconic music band the Beach Boys. What was the experience like for Stamos? “I never even dreamed of meeting the Beach Boys, let alone playing with them,” he told Kelly Clarkson in 2021. Stamos has been a close friend with Beach Boys lead singer Mike Love over the years, too.