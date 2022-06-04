full-house-star-john-stamos-drops-photos-of-the-little-moments-with-son-billy

John Stamos appreciates life’s “little moments” alongside his four-year-old son Billy. The “Full House” alum recently took to Instagram to share a series of pics of himself and his “mini-me.”

On Thursday, the 58-year-old TV star shared a trio of sweet snaps and took the time to reflect on the precious moments he gets with his son. In the first pic, his followers see Stamos holding Billy on his lap as they share a laugh. He also posted an adorable pic of him kissing the top of his head while the tiny tot is wrapped in a towel.

“The little moments. The ‘micro-transactions’ that take place in between life’s big events. I like those the best,” Stamos wrote in the caption. In April, Stamos and his wife and mother of his child, Caitlin McHugh, celebrated Billy’s fourth birthday. The cute family went to Discovery Cube’s Bubblefest for the occasion.

At the time, Stamos shared pictures on Instagram. Billy was giddy as he played with the bubbles. The family was joined by Stamos’ sister Alaina and actor Josh Peck. “Celebrating early ‘Billy Birthday’ courtesy of his beautiful auntie @alainastamos and @thediscoverycube – We LOVED #bubblefest THANK YOU for a Wonderful Day!” the father of one captioned the post.

John Stamos changes his outlook on family thanks to his wife

Last year, the “Fuller House” star opened up about life at home with his bundle of joy, calling his family of three a “dream come true.” However, the actor once believed having a family wasn’t for him. “I always wanted to have kids, but I didn’t think I’d meet the right person,” Stamos recalled during an interview with People. “And maybe I felt like well, I have everything, I shouldn’t be greedy.”

Ultimately, John Stamos changed his mind, which he says, is because of his wife. “I wasn’t deserving of it yet I think. But six years ago, I sobered up and I became a better person. And when Caitlin came around, I recognized it immediately. I said, ‘I have to be good for that to make it work.’

Now, Stamos can’t help but be a proud dad. He often shows off his small family via social media. When he and his wife celebrated their 4th anniversary, Stamos praised his wife for her unwavering support, especially when Stamos mourned the loss of his longtime friend and former costar, Bob Saget. Saget tragically passed away on Jan. 9, 2022.

Stamos shared pics of the cute couple at Disneyland and reflected on the milestone in the caption.

The two tied the knot in 2018 after they met on the set of “Law & Order: SVU.”

“Some couples meet at work, some meet through friends, some on dating apps. I met my wife on a TV show called ‘SVU Law and Order,’ where I was playing a serial reproductive abuser, trying to secretly impregnate her by poking a hole in a condom- I already had 47 children, but wanted one more.”