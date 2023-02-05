‘Full House’ Star John Stamos Gets Sweet Message From Wife Celebrating 5th Wedding Anniversary

Full House star John Stamos and his wife Caitlin are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary. The TV star’s wife is honoring the union with a sweet social media post, noting that the couple and their 4-and-a-half-year-old son Billy have a “beautiful life together.”

The Full House star married Caitlin McHugh five years ago in 2018 after meeting McHugh in 2011 on the set of Law & Order: SVU when Stamos was guest starring notes PEOPLE. However, the pair didn’t reconnect for another few years.

“We just met back up again,” John Stamos recalls of connecting with his wife. The star shares that his now-wife’s roommate was on an episode of the Full House spin-off series, Fuller House. “So she was in the audience,” Stamos recalls of Caitlin.

“I walked in, I went, ‘Hey, are you stalking me?'” the actor recalls. “She was like, ‘No.'”

Stamos adds that Caitlin’s reaction is what drew him in immediately. “That’s why I love her,” the star says.

“She’s like, ‘What? No. I haven’t thought of you twice,'” Stamos quips.

Full House Star John Stamos’s Wife Caitlin Shares Some Sweet Memories On Milestone Wedding Anniversary

The couple celebrated their fifth Wedding anniversary late last week. To celebrate, Caitlin shared a carousel of pics from the couple’s 2018 wedding day noting that she loves to look back on photos “from 5 years ago today.”

“So many smiles, so much love,” Caitlin, adds in her Insta message.

Some of the sweet candid wedding moments shared on Caitlin’s Insta post include the couple’s passionate first kiss, the moment the two exchanged vows, and a smiley pic from the couple’s wedding reception.

“I’m so grateful our love continues to grow,” Caitlin continues in her loving Insta message. “What a beautiful life we have together.” Caitlin wraps up her message by tagging her husband and telling the Full House star that she loves him.

“Happy Anniversary and Thank You @johnstamos for putting up with me all this time,” she writes. “I love you!”

Stamos Opens Up About Finding His Happily Ever After With Caitlin McHugh

John Stamos opened up about his relationship with his wife, sharing how his own journey led him to find his happily ever after with Caitlin.

“Six years ago, I sobered up and I became a better person,” Stamos relates.

“And when Caitlin came around, I recognized it immediately,” the star continues. “I said, ‘I have to be good for that to make it work.'” Stamos adds that the two work hard to keep the bond in their marriage strong. The key, the star says is to try to find moments for each other whenever they can.

“We surprise each other,” Stamos explains.

“Last week, she took me to the Lavender Festival and I absolutely loved it,” he says. “The simplest things are we strive to get back into.”