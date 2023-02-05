‘Full House’ Star John Stamos Pays Touching Tribute to Wife on 5th Wedding Anniversary

Full House star John Stamos is celebrating five years of wedded bliss with his wife Caitlin McHugh, and to mark the special day, he gifted her a gorgeous watercolor that highlights their time together in the most literal way.

In an Instagram post, the actor shared a snapshot of the artwork—which he painted. It shows Caitlin with a soft, sweet expression on her face as she holds John against her chest. John looks out from the image with peaceful eyes.

John Stamos covered the romantic portrait in an array of bright colors, and in the corner, he added exactly how many days, hours, and minutes ago he and his betrothed said “I do.”

“My favorite 1,826 days, 43, 824 hours or 2,639,440 minutes ever! Happy 5th anniversary, Love! (Water color by yours truly),” he captioned.

John Stamos and Caitlin Hughes met on the set of Law and Order: SVU in 2011 when he filmed a Season 1 episode as a twisted and “egotistical” doctor who underhandedly impregnated dozens of unwitting women, according to a PEOPLE interview.

“Caitlin, ironically, was one of the girls that I was trying to fool and have a baby with,” he explained to the publication in 2017.

John Stamos and His Bride Reconnected Years Later on the ‘Fuller House’ Set

At the time, Stamos was dating someone else, so they two went their separate ways. But their paths crossed once again when Caitlin’s roommate guest-starred in a Fuller House episode and Caitlin tagged along to support her.

John, who happened to be single again, recognized her in the audience and made a point to say, “hello.”

“I went, ‘Hey, are you stalking me?’” he joked. “She was like, ‘No.’ … That’s why I love her. She’s like, ‘What? No. I haven’t thought of you twice.’”

Two years later, John Stamos put a diamond on Caitlin’s hand during a trip to Disneyland. Then two months after that, the couple announced that they were having a baby.

John and Caitlin married in Studio City, California in 2018 and welcomed their son, Billy, that April.

On Instagram, John shared the news that his family was complete and that he finally had everything he wanted in life.

“From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son,” he wrote alongside a black and white newborn photo. “Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father) #NotJustanUncleAnymore #Overjoyed.”