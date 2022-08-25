‘Full House’ Star John Stamos Recalled the First Time He Ever Performed With The Beach Boys

John Stamos has made a successful second career out of playing with his musical heroes, the iconic Beach Boys. Stamos bills himself as an “Ex Teen Idol” on his Instagram. However, the Full House star also frequently plays with his fellow Ex Teen Idols, the Beach Boys. Stamos is an accomplished musician, featuring his skills frequently on Full House. Since the 80s, he’s made multiple concert appearances as the drummer for the Beach Boys. Perhaps Stamos’ most high-profile moment with the legendary group is in the 1988 video for “Kokomo“.

“I never even dreamed of meeting the Beach Boys, let alone playing with them,” John Stamos told Kelly Clarkson on her show back in 2021. He had been a fan of the iconic band since attending his first Beach Boys concert at age 15. Stamos was appearing on General Hospital in the 1980s when he went to a Beach Boys concert. There, he was spotted by crazed soap opera fans and ended up taking refuge backstage.

This series of events lead to co-founding Beach Boys Mike Love spotting John Stamos and inviting him on stage for an encore. “The show was over, they were still going to do the encore and I went backstage and all these cheerleaders chased me in there… and they’re screaming. Mike Love turns to my friend and says ‘hey who is that?” Stamos recalled.

John Stamos lives his Rock and Roll dreams with the Beach Boys

This apparently wasn’t the only place girls would chase Stamos around. Love asked if this was a common occurrence. When Stamos confirmed that it was, Love commanded the teen heartthrob to get on stage. John Stamos didn’t know it at the time, but when he went up and helped perform “Barbara Ann,” it was only the beginning of a lifelong relationship with his favorite band. In 1992, Stamos even recorded a new version of The Beach Boys’ classic “Forever”. Eventually, the new recording of “Forever” was featured twice on Stamos’ family comedy Full House.

Since then, John Stamos joined the renowned group on several tours and occasions. This includes A Capitol Fourth special on PBS in 2017 and 2018. Stamos also appeared with the Beach Boys on their CNN Fourth In America Special in 2021. In addition, he served as an executive producer on the Emmy-nominated reality docuseries The Beach Boys: An American Family.

The Beach Boys recently wrapped the European portion of their “Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer” tour. The tour visited major music halls in Europe and the United Kingdom, including L’Olympia in Paris and the Royal Albert Hall in London. John Stamos joined them for much of this tour, and will certainly continue to do so.