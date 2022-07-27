‘Full House’ Star Lori Loughlin Breaks Silence in First Interview Since College Admission Scandal

Full House alum Lori Loughlin is speaking out for the first time since she was implicated in the infamous Varsity Blues scandal.

This past weekend, the 57-year-old actress sat down with KTLA-5 TV during a telethon for Project Angel Food, an LA-based charity that prepares and delivers healthy meals to people in need. Loughlin has been working with the organization since she was released from prison in December 2020.

As she shared with the station, working for the charity has helped her get through her rock bottom. And because of that, she plans to continue dedicating her spare time to the work.

“That’s what Project Angel Food is: working with people who have hit a low in their life,” she said. “They have welcomed me with such open arms at a time when I was feeling particularly down and broken. That’s how I found a home here, and that’s what I feel like they did for me. … I’m so proud to be here and working with this organization because they really do care. … It’s more than just feeding people. It’s about loving people and helping people.”

Lori Loughlin Spent Two Months in a Federal Prison

In 2019, Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli offered a fixer $500,000 if he got their two daughters, Olivia Jade (22) and Isabella Rose (23) into the University of Southern California by way of the rowing team despite the girls having no training in the sport.

The following year, the couple was busted in the scandal along with 33 other families who had also bribed colleges to accept their children.

Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in May 2020. And after a trial, a judge sentenced her to two months in federal prison and slapped her with a fine of $150,000. Loughlin also had to give 150 hours of time to community service.

In October 2020, the actress began her prison sentence in Dublin, California. She went home that December.

The judge gave Mossimo Giannulli a heftier punishment. The 59-year-old fashion designer was given a five-month prison sentence, a fine of $250,000, and 250 hours of community service. Giannulli spent four months in prison and served his final month in home confinement.

The scandal also seemingly destroyed Lori Loughlin’s Hollywood career. At the time, she was busy starring in Netflix’s Fuller House and Hallmark’s When Calls The Heart. When the news broke, both networks severed ties with the actress. However, she has since reprised her Hallmark role once since serving her time.