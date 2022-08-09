‘Full House’ Star Lori Loughlin Faces Major Hurdles in Taking New Role

Full House alum Lori Loughlin may be forging ahead with her film career following her recent imprisonment. But a new hurdle is proving that getting back to work could be more difficult than she expected.

After playing her part in an infamous college admission scandal in 2019, Loughlin found herself cut off from her ongoing work with the Hallmark Channel and Netflix’s Fuller House. However, now that she has served her sentence, the GAC Family, which signed her Full House co-star Candace Cameron Bure this year, is offering Loughlin a chance to “put the past behind her.”

Lori Loughlin made her first screen side debut in an episode of the network’s When Calls the Heart Spinoff, When Hope Calls last December. And now, GAC has offered her another role, but it’s set to film in Canada. With a felony conviction on her record and her ongoing probation, the country may now allow her into the country.

According to TMZ, a United States judge gave the 58-year-old actress permission to travel abroad. But Canada may decline her request.

Lori Loughlin Applied For A Canadian Temporary Resident Permit

Documents show that Loughlin would spend about one week in the country during the middle of September or the beginning of October. The US granted her special permission to travel on Thursday, August 4th. And Loughlin will now be applying for a Canadian Temporary Resident Permit.

Our northern ally has historically been very strict about allowing convicted criminals into the county. In the past, the government has refused passes for singers Chris Brown and The Game. So her chances of working in Canada are slim but not impossible.

Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, pled guilt of paying a “fixer” with the University of Southern California $500,000 to get their two daughters, Olivia Jade (22) and Isabella Rose (23,) into the school through the rowing team. Loughlin spent two months in federal prison for her crimes, and her husband served five.

Loughlin also paid a $150,000 fine. And the judge ordered her to 150 hours of community service. Giannulli handed over $250,000 in fines, and he’s currently working on 250 hours of community service.

The actress chose to spend her service with Project Angel Food in LA. And in July, she explained that while she’s logged her hours, she plans on continuing with the organization.

“They have welcomed me with such open arms at a time when I was feeling particularly down and broken,” she said during the Leading With Love 3 telethon. “That’s how I found a home here, and that’s what I feel like they did for me, and that’s why I’m so proud to be here and working with this organization because they really do care. It’s really a community.”