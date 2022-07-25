‘Full House’ Star Lori Loughlin Reflects on Feeling ‘Down and Broken’ Following College Admissions Scandal

It’s been four years since Full House star Lori Loughlin was caught up in a college admissions scandal and she’s ready to talk about it. The Hallmark star made her first public comment about the incident on Saturday. She was showing her support for Project Angel Food’s Lead with Love 3 telethon. Project Angel Food provides healthy meals for people impacted by serious illnesses.

Lori Loughlin felt the organization reached out to her when she was at a low point following the scandal. “They have welcomed me with such open arms at a time when I was feeling particularly down and broken, she said. “That’s how I found a home here, and that’s what I feel like they did for me, and that’s why I’m so proud to be here and working with this organization because they really do care. [Project Angel Food is] really a community.”

Lori Loughlin has a genuine enthusiasm for Project Angel Food

“It’s more than just feeding people,” Lori Loughlin gushed. “It’s about loving people and helping people. And I think, that is so important, and I am so proud to be a part of Project Angel Food.” Loughlin appeared on the benefit’s broadcast, which was aired on Los Angeles’ KTLA 5 station. The purpose of the telethon was to raise awareness about food deprivation in the region.

“I’ve been working with Project Angel Food for a year and a half now, and it’s been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” the Full House star said. “I got to work everywhere — packed a lot of cereal, and I’ve packed a lot of fruit. Bags and bags of fruit.” Lori Loughlin even had a prized activity in the organization. “My favorite is doing the deliveries,” she beamed.” I have the same delivery route, once a week, and I see the same people, and it’s so nice to make that connection with those people. Often, they are unable to leave their homes,” she said.

Lori Loughlin’s jail stint surprised her Full House co-star

Loughlin’s Saturday appearance was the first time she publicly addressed her role in the controversy. In May 2019, Hallmark actress Lori Loughlin and her spouse, Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying bribes totaling more than $500,000 to assist their daughters to get into the University of Southern California. After a year, the married couple pleaded guilty to fraud charges and was sentenced to jail time. Loughlin served two months in prison and was released in December 2020.

Lori Loughlin’s Full House co-star Dave Coulier was shocked about the scandal. He recently told E! News, “if you would have said at the beginning of Full House, who’s the one person who’s going to end up going to jail, Lori was last on the list.”Coulier went on to describe his close bond to Loughlin. “Lori is my best girlfriend in life,” he said. “We make each other laugh really hard, through the tough times and the fun times.”Dave then takes up for his long-time friend. “There’s a lot of untold story underneath that I don’t think a lot of people know,” he explained. “We all make mistakes.”