‘Full House’s Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Why She Ditched Hallmark

A little over six months after her official departure from Hallmark, Full House star Candace Cameron Bure revealed why she ditched the network.

While speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Candace Cameron Bure said her move to the Great American Family network from Hallmark was faith-based. “My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” the Full House alum explained. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

Candace Cameron Bure then pointed out that while she starred in dozen of Hallmark films, she believed that the network is completely different from when she started. This was due to the change of leadership. Great American Family CEO, Bill Abbott, was the previous head of Hallmark’s parent company Crown Media. He left the company in 2020. The new company offers holiday specials as part of its religious programming.

Candace Cameron Bure pointed out that Great American Family will not feature same-sex couples as leads in the holiday specials. “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional at the core.”

Abbott previously announced the news that Candace Cameron Bure would be moving to the Great American Family network. “Candace is adored by generations of fans as one of family entertainment’s most cherished and relatable stars. She has helped build this genre into the mainstream success it is today. And I look forward to working together at GAC Media as we further establish our brands as leaders in quality family programming.”

Abbott went on to add he was honored that she chose to be part of the Great American Family network.

Candace Cameron Bure Previously Said That Her Contract Was Up At Hallmark During the Time Great American Family Made an Offer

While speaking to Variety in September 2022, Candace Cameron Bure had a different explanation as to why she left Hallmark for Great American Family.

“The truth is I’ve been under contract with Hallmark for a very, very long time,” Candace Cameron Bure explained at the time. “And those have been absolutely wonderful. It just so happened that my contract was expiring when Great American Family started up. So we did not start having those discussions until we were well into negotiations with Hallmark Channel for renewing. And as every business person knows, you’ve got to do what’s right for contracts. It didn’t work out with Hallmark and so we started talking to Bill.”

Candace Cameron Bure also said that her relationship with Bill Abbott has been wonderful. “I feel like Bill gave me my first shot after taking a very long hiatus from work. Anyone who works knows how difficult that can be, no matter what your job is. Any mom knows that when they take a break from working, they’re nervous to come back — if it’s 10 years later, 20 years later, wondering are they even too old to get the job anymore.”

Candace Cameron Bure went on to add that she trusts what Abbott has done over the years and that really means a lot to her. “That’s also why a move to Great American Family was a good move for me because of the long standing relationship with Bill.”