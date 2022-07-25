‘Full House’s Candace Cameron Bure Is the ‘Rudest’ Celebrity, According to Teen Pop Star

Full House alum Candace Cameron Bure is being put on blast by a teen influencer with over 60 million followers on social media. Global superstar JoJo Siwa declared Cameron Bure as the rudest celebrity she’s encountered in Hollywood. Siwa posted this information via a video on her official TikTok.

Siwa was being part of a viral craze in which individuals name the rudest, nicest, and coolest celebrities they’ve ever met. The Dance Moms alum shot the video poolside, wearing a pale blue bikini. She rapidly turned her phone toward the camera before it was possible to observe what she voted as “rudest.” However, the photo definitely shows Candace Cameron Bure when it is paused. She went on to name Miley Cyrus the nicest, Elton John the coolest, and Zendaya as Siwa’s celebrity crush.

Should Candace Cameron Bure be concerned about the call-out? After all, Time declared JoJo Siwa one of their 100 most influential people in 2020. Bure’s possibly just confused by the choice. Bure and Siwa have never collaborated on a project.

Candace Cameron Bure and Jojo Siwa did both compete in Dancing with the Stars. However, they were in separate seasons. The most likely place they may have encountered each other was about seven years ago. Siwa attended the premiere of Bure’s Fuller House in 2016. Jojo would have been 12 at the time.

JoJo Siwa called out more than Candace Cameron Bure in the clip

At the end of TikTok, she also called out another celebrity. She named the infamous SpongeBob SquarePants the “celebrity that did me dirty.” It’s possible that the response is referring to the star’s contentious relationship with Nickelodeon, the network that airs SpongeBob. Back in 2021, Siwa became frustrated with the network, saying they wouldn’t allow her to perform her original music on tour.

The rift with Nickelodeon widened this past April. She was nominated for “Favorite Social Media Star’ for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. JoJo Siwa wasn’t invited to the ceremony. “I’m not sure why, but I just didn’t get an invite,” she said in a video clip. I don’t want anyone to think it was my choice not to go.” Nickelodeon claimed it was due to reduced audience size due to COVID protocols.

Despite the snub, Siwa said last month that she still has a lot of loyalty to the network. “It’s hard when somebody does not nice things and doesn’t treat you the way that you deserve and the way that a human should be treated. However, everything is OK,” Siwa said on Today. “Things come up. Things go down. Right now, I’m OK, they’re OK.”

“We’re working. We’re good. Nobody wants to be mad, continue to fight, to be sad. Everyone wants to get along and that’s kind of the policy that I live by and that I choose to live by.” Since Siwa was able to bury the hatchet with Nick, maybe she can do the same with Candace Cameron Bure.