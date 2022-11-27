‘Full House’s Jodie Sweetin Doubles Down on Opposition to Candace Cameron Bure’s ‘Traditional Marriage’ Comments

Oh, the drama continues to swirl as Jodie Sweetin continues to get back at Full House co-star Candace Cameron Bure over her beliefs. Cameron Bure has been very public with her alleged homophobic beliefs. Now, Sweetin appears to not be backing down at all. Sweetin, 40, happened to reshare a social media message from Holly Robinson Peete on Saturday. The message appears to be an advocacy for inclusivity.

“There was a time when the words ‘tradition’ and ‘traditional’ were used to denigrate others … And to justify discriminatory laws like it wasn’t ‘traditional’ for people to marry interracially,” Peete wrote on Instagram back on November 19. Sweetin reposted the message on Saturday. “So when we hear the words ‘traditional’ marriage to describe one type of marriage, it belittles the love and commitment that many legally married people have for each other and it triggers many of us to a time that we remember how the word ‘tradition’ was cloaked in Christianity and we were basically told that God didn’t want equality for all.”

Jodie Sweetin-Candace Cameron Bure Drama Continues To Heat Up

Peete happened to reshare the message that a friend sent to her. She would also note that society should “let love rule” and that “love is love,” Us Magazine reports. Sweetin and Peete are among the stars who have publicly criticized Cameron Bure.

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” Cameron Bure told WSJ. Magazine of her decision to leave Hallmark for Great American Family. It was in an interview published earlier this month. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment. I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

Cameron Bure’s comments made headlines. So, Hilarie Burton and JoJo Siwa were among the stars slamming Cameron Bure for her comments. “You know I love you,” Jodie Sweetin replied to Siwa. Siwa had called out Cameron Bure.

“All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people,” Cameron Bure wrote on Instagram back on November 16. “It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone. It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever. To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you.”