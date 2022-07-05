Gabby Petito’s Mom Posts Cryptic Message to ‘Boy Moms’ Amid Brian Laundrie Lawsuit

Gabby Petito’s mother shared a cryptic message regarding raising boys ahead of her upcoming court battle with Brian Laundrie’s parents.

Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, shared a poem that encouraged people to raise their sons in an apparent dig at Laundrie’s family. Schmidt is preparing for a court battle with Christopher and Roberta Laundrie after filing a lawsuit against the parents of her daughter’s killer.

Schmidt alleges that his parents knew their son had killed Gabby Petito before authorities found her dead on September 19, 2021. Later, his parents filed a motion to dismiss the wrongful death lawsuit. However, a judge subsequently denied the motion and will now proceed to trial in front of a jury.

As she gets ready to face his parents after accusing them of withholding information, she urged “boy moms” to take care of their sons. The poem she posted, titled “Love Your Sons Or Hate Men” was initially written as a cautionary tale for parents.

Gabby Petito’s mom posts poem ahead of courtroom showdown with Brian Laundrie’s parents

The poem read: “I walked into Starbucks behind a mother and her (3) sons. My Goodness these boys were so handsome, so kind towards each other. I was blessed by witnessing them. When I sat down I turned to the mom smiled and said, ‘Omg you have 3 boys. Wow.

“Her response… It struck me like a bolt of lightning. And while staring directly at her eldest age 11 or so [she said], ‘Yes, and then they grow up to be stinky men.

I was shocked. My eyes shot open and I said, No, no amazing men. When it was time to gather my drink I said goodbye to the baristas and the women sitting there and smiled at the boys.

And I carried a sting as I walked out the door. I will die on this hill. You CANNOT Love your sons if you have even an inkling of disdain for men. And your unwillingness to see correct AND shift this will produce the exact thing you’ve spoken life into…”

Alongside the poem, Gabby Petito’s mom wrote: “Yassss! All of this #BoyMom #teachkindness #loveunconditional #givelove”.

According to Petito’s lawyer, Patrick Reilly, the grieving mother was given false hope and further emotional distress because of the Laundrie’s.

Petito Family Squares Off With Laundrie’s in Court

The post also came after Brian Laundrie’s shocking journal entries were made available to the public. In the notebook, Laundrie wrote that he took Petito’s life because she suffered from an injury and refused to let him get help for her.

He also claimed that the killing was “merciful” as she was in pain from the injury after falling in a creek. “I don’t know the extent of Gabby’s injuries, only that she was in extreme pain,” he wrote.

He added, “I ended her life. I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made. From the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn’t go on without her,” he added.