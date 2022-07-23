Gabby Petito’s Mom Speaks on the ‘Aftermath of Murder’ Amid Laundrie Legal Battle

Nichole Schmidt, the mother of Gabby Petito is sharing a heartbreaking message as the family continues with the legal battle against the Laundries following Petito’s murder. Gabby Petito’s mother shared the statement late last week, noting the heartbreak she feels since her daughter’s murder. The mother’s statement also discusses what it is like to be “eye-to-eye with evil” as the legal battle to find justice for her daughter continues.

Gabby Petito’s Mother Speaks Out On The Struggles She Has Faced In The Aftermath Of Her Daughter’s Death

In her recent statement, the grieving mother talks about the struggle she and her family have faced since Gabby Petito’s murder. In the statement, Petito’s mother notes that “murder is darker than death.”

“Although the struggle with grief is part of every death, murder is darker than death,” she says in her statement. Schmidt adds that surviving is hard enough after the tragedy, and healing seems a nearly impossible task.

“The aftermath of murder takes us straight through hell,” the statement continues. The message adds that this aftermath has brought Petito’s family into a “full-blown emotional and spiritual struggle.” One in which, the grieving mom notes they “stand eye-to-eye with the evil that hides behind human faces.”

“What we do in the face of that evil defines what lies behind our own face,” the grieving mother continues in her heartbreaking message. She goes on to note that “what we do in the face of that evil defines what lies behind our own face.”

Seeking Justice In The Face Of Unimaginable Tragedy

This heartbreaking message comes not long after a judge decided to move forward with the mother’s case against the Laundrie family in connection to her daughter’s death. This alleges that the Laundries, the parents of Gabby Petito’s killer, knew the young woman was dead while continuing to publically provide false hope for her safe return.

The suit alleges that the Laundry family attorney Steven Bertolino actively implied Petito was alive, despite knowing she was already dead. During the search for Petito, Bertolino made a statement noting that the family hopes that “the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is reunited with her family.”

This statement, and others, Gabby Petito’s mother says provided false hope that the young vlogger would be found alive. This created emotional stress the attorney for Petito’s family notes.

“Because the Laundries’ statement by their attorney in the context of the unique faces of this case is objectively outrageous, the Court concludes that Plaintiffs [Petitos] have stated causes of actions for intentional infliction of emotional distress against the Laundries,” the judge writes in the decision to approve the case.

“If the facts of this case truly were about silence with no affirmative act by the Laundries, the Court would have resolved this case in the Laundries’ favor on the concept of legal duty,” the judge continues in the statement. “But they did not stay silent,” the judge continued.