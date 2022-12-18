GAF Star Reacts To Candance Cameron Bure’s ‘Traditional Marriage’ Comments

Actor Paul Greene is the latest star to come out with a reaction to comments made by fellow GAF star Candace Cameron Bure. Greene happened to be speaking with Us Weekly for an interview. Cameron Bure has been in the crosshairs for her thoughts on “traditional marriage” being a part of the Great American Family Christmas-themed movies.

“It’s tough,” Greene said. “This time, it feels like no matter what I say, somebody’s gonna get hurt. I think Dave Chappelle said it, that this is, like, the scariest time to speak. There’s never been a time where it feels trepidatious when it comes to having an opinion about anything.” Greene’s reference to Chappelle had to do with something the comedian said when recently hosting Saturday Night Live.

A number of different celebrities have come out and offered their own thoughts on Cameron Bure’s comments. Among them are Holly Robinson Peete and JoJo Siwa. The opinions of these individuals differ from Candace Cameron Bure’s. They have made comments that would pit the actress against those in the LGBTQ community. The inference around “traditional marriage” being represented in GAF programming is most upsetting to people. For his part, Greene is still trying to wrap his head around it all.

“It’s really hard for me to put myself in a position to understand what somebody meant or to put myself in a position of how like maybe the whole queer community might feel around this conversation because I’m neither,” Greene said. “Everything I would be doing would be [a] projection or some sort of attempt to understand. But all I know is that Candace has one of the biggest hearts that I’ve ever met.”

Greene is trying to figure out how people can listen to one another without judgment. In essence, he’s trying to figure things out about this Candace Cameron Bure situation, too. “I feel like there’s gotta be a way in all of this for people to listen to one another, to come together to kind of understand what it must be like for the queer community to not have their stories told in a traditional experience like this,” he said, CinemaBlend reports. “And then also for people to listen to the other side so that there’s an understanding and not just go, ‘Well, [Candace] is a X, Y, Z because …’ But actually go and look at the whole picture of who [she is and] what her life is.”

The conflict around what Candace Cameron Bure has said appears to not be slowing down. With the holiday season here and movies in full swing, we’ll have to wait and see if there is more fallout from her comments.