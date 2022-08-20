gary-busey-facing-criminal-charges-in-new-jersey

Texas native and famous actor Gary Busey is reportedly facing charges out of New Jersey as authorities claim he made inappropriate contact with attendees at Monster Mania Con last weekend.

According to TMZ, the TV and film was hit with four charges by the Cherry Hill Police Department on Friday (August 19th). Two of the charges were criminal sexual contact. There was then one count of criminal attempt/criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment.

Authorities say the charges were from a report of a sex offense that happened during the weekend of August 12th-14th at the Doubletree Hotel. More than one incident was reported during the Monster Mania Convention. Gary Busey was notably scheduled to appear at the event. However, details of any alleged incidents are still unclear.

When asked if there were any more details about the incidents involving Gary Busey, the Camden County prosecutor’s office spokeswoman, Donna Weaver, stated she would not answer any questions about the charges. “We’re not commenting,” she added. Meanwhile, the Cherry Hill Police says that the investigation around Busey and the incident remain ongoing.

Gary Busey’s Issues With the Law Over the Years

This is not the first time that Gary Busy has had erratic behavior. The actor notably was involved in a serious motorcycle accident in 1988 that resulted in head injuries. He wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time.

In 1995, Gary Busey was arrested on drug charges after taking a near-fatal overdose of cocaine at his Malibu, California home. He then was arrested twice for spousal abuse. The actor was also accused of groping a female employee on The Apprentice in 2011. However, his manager denied the allegations.

In 2012, Gary Busey filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, with reported liabilities of $500,000 to $1,000,000. Along with The Apprentice, he also appeared on Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew in 2008.

During an interview with Irish Times in 2020, Gary Busey spoke about how he actually had another overdose situation in May of 1990. “My drug of choice is cocaine. I OD’d on May 3rd, 1990, and thank God, because I realized I’d be dancing with the devil in a very small circle and the devil was leading the dance.”

Gary Busy said he left “the dance” and had a few choice words for the devil. “[I] said, ‘You kick on from here – I’m gone. I’m dancing on my own.’ When you do a drug like cocaine, you want to get that first hit back, but you never will. That’s gone. It’s a chase to the death when you’re addicted to cocaine.”

When asked if he was surprised that he was still alive, Gary Busey added, “What? Oh, no. You know what? You never die. Death stands for Don’t Expect a Tragedy Here. It is one transformation from one dimension to another and it is painless, free, and lovely. I’ve experienced it, so I can say that.”