Gary Busey Facing Sex Offense Charges, Social Media Weighing in

Although San Diego Comic-Con is known for being the main stage for studios when it comes to promoting their tentpole films, other conventions across the United States allow attendees the chance to meet their favorite celebrities. Between August 12th and 14th, horror movie fans filled the halls of the Monster-Mania Convention. While usually a fun time for fans and stars, the promoter recently revealed it was working closely with the police department after actor Gary Busey was charged with alleged sexual offenses.

Attending the convention at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Gary Busey appeared to be a special guest. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the 78-year-old actor groped two victims. Police Lieutenant Robert Scheunemann didn’t give too many details about the charges against the Hollywood star, but admitted, “It was about contact. It was about touching”.

Actor Gary Busey has been charged with sexual offenses at a New Jersey fan convention this month. https://t.co/Jg7Ym6k3pU — KENS 5 (@KENS5) August 21, 2022

Posting a press release on their Facebook page, the Cherry Hill police wrote, “On August 19th, 2022 as a result of the investigation, Cherry Hill Police Detectives charged Gary Busey, 78, of Malibu California, with the following offenses: 2 counts of Criminal Sexual Contact – 4th Degree, 1 count of Criminal Attempt/ Criminal Sexual Contact – 4th Degree, and 1 count of Harassment – Disorderly Persons Offense.”

The promoter behind Monster-Mania also shared a post on Facebook, detailing how the safety of their guests is top priority. “Immediately upon receiving a complaint from the attendees, the celebrity guest was removed from the convention and instructed not to return. Monster-Mania also encouraged the attendees to contact the police to file a report. The safety and well-being of all our attendees is of the utmost importance to Monster-Mania, and the company will not tolerate any behavior that could compromise those values. Monster-Mania will continue to assist the authorities in any and every way possible.”

Gary Busey’s Troubled Past

Known for hit movies like The Buddy Holly Story, Lethal Weapon, Under Siege, and Point Break, Gary Busey almost died in 1988 after a horrific motorcycle accident. After his recovery, in 1996, Busey married Tiani Warden in a spectacular ceremony. Five years later, Warden divorced the actor after she revealed his rage and threats to kill her.

After an altercation in 2001, Tiani Warden described Gary Busey’s anger while lying in a hospital bed in Los Angeles. She declared the star “tried to kill me! Nicole Brown Simpson kept going through my mind as he was beating me. I thought, ‘I’m going to end up just like her.’” She added, “Things got very ugly, very fast. He forcibly grabbed me and tried to take off my clothes. When I tried to get away, he pounced on me like an animal and pulled me to the ground. The more I fought, the more violent he became. This beating could have sent me to my grave.”