Actor Gary Sinise, through his foundation, has been able to send people on a magical journey to Walt Disney World. After working in a virtual format due to the global pandemic, Sinise was able to hold the first in-person Snowball Express in more than three years.

Back at the beginning of December, nearly 2,000 family members of fallen military heroes got together. They formed bonds together as part of a five-day experience at Walt Disney World courtesy of the Gary Sinise Foundation. “This year we had a lot of new families, young children who had never experienced Snowball before,” Sinise exclusively told Fox News Digital.

Gary Sinise Empathizes With Family Members And Their Grief

“They’re all going through the same thing – either a death in combat or a loss through illness or suicide or whatever tragic circumstance took their loved one away,” Sinise said. “They’re all dealing with the same thing, and they’re all sharing their stories, and they’re realizing, ‘Hey, you know, this person really understands what I’m going through.'”

The gist of the Gary Sinise Foundation’s Snowball Express program is around supporting thousands of families of fallen military members year-round. They do it with empowerment workshops and regional community events. When each year ends, the foundation celebrates Snowball Express members with an all-expenses paid five-day experience. This allows family members to spend time together, honor fallen loved ones, and cultivate relationships in a safe, warm and welcoming environment.

Walk of Gratitude Brought Many People Together

“We had upwards of 1,900 people involved, and 1,151 of them were children,” Gary Sinise said. “It was the largest number of families and children to date. We’ve always tried to accommodate 800 to 1,000 kids. But, you know, we’re growing.” As the week goes along, families got the chance to reconnect with each other, bond, share in joy or heartache, and simply feel a little bit of love.

Meanwhile, Chef Robert Irvine, who is a former British Royal Navy chef with a long history of service to the military, donated his time to the kids. That was during a fun evening of music and dancing at the Magic Kingdom. Gary Sinise, who starred in Forrest Gump, talked about one of the many meaningful events during the week, the Walk of Gratitude.

It all starts at sunrise one morning. Snowball Express families gathered at the entrance to raise the flag together and were greeted by more than 1,000 Disney VoluntEARS. The entire group then walked along Main Street, USA toward Cinderella’s castle where the children wrote messages to their lost loved ones on special scrolls. Mickey Mouse then helped the kids to put the messages in a big cauldron. They were then sent up into the sky, Fox News reports.