Gary Sinise Mourns Death of Medal of Honor Recipient, WWII Hero: ‘God Bless You Brother’

Gary Sinise recently commemorated a Medal of Honor Recipient on Twitter. The recipient of the prestigious award, a man named Hershel “Woody” Williams, died Wednesday at the age of 98.

On Twitter, Sinise shared a picture of him and Williams. In the photo, they are shaking hands and standing in front of a backdrop of flags. Sinise captioned the post, saying “Medal of Honor Recipient and World War II Veteran Hershel “Woody” Williams, passed away this morning at the age of 98. An absolutely amazing man, it was an honor to know him and call him friend. God bless you brother. Rest in Peace.”

Sinise also attached this link to a YouTube video. The video is an interview with Mr. Williams about his time in World War II. His courageous service earned him the most prestigious military award: the Medal of Honor.

Many Twitter users were quick to respond to Sinise’s touching tweet. One user wrote, “Last surviving MOH recipient from WWII. We are losing so many from that generation so fast. RIP.”

Another chimed in, saying “Two great patriots in one photo. Bless.”

One user named Colt Stewart asked where he could donate. “Thank you for being such a strong and vocal supporter of our military members. Please let me know which foundations or charities you endorse that are doing good work to take care of the men and women that have put everything on the line for us. #NeverForgotten.”

Gary Sinise’s Military Ties

While Gary Sinise himself never served in the military, he has a long-standing respect for service. For instance, he is a supporter of various veteran groups. His “Lt. Dan Band” frequently performs on USO tours. He volunteered at the National Veterans Arts Museum. Sinise holds a spot on the Advisory Council of Hope for the Warriors. Hope for the Warriors is a national nonprofit that provides a full cycle of non-medical care to combat-wounded service members, their families, and families of the fallen from every military branch.

In 2012, Sinise was made an honorary U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer for his efforts in assisting veterans. Then, in 2013, he was named an honorary Marine by the Commandant of the Marine Corps. He serves as the National Spokesperson for the American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial and spends much of his time raising awareness and resources for the memorial.

Because of his work with the Gary Sinise Foundation, he was awarded the Outstanding Civil Service Award. Since 2006, he has co-hosted the National Memorial Day Concert on the Mall. In 2013, he participated in Troopathon VI.

He also received the 2015 Sylvanus Thayer Award, given by the West Point Association of Graduates to a non-West Point graduate whose character, service, and achievements reflect the ideals prized by the U.S. Military Academy.

Clearly, although Sinise never served in the military, he understands the heavy sacrifice veterans make and dedicates a substantial portion of his time to serving those who served our great country. Recently, he even honored Clint Eastwood for his military service.