Gary Sinise Reflects on ‘Forrest Gump’ Role, Representing Wounded Veterans

Gary Sinise has been part of a memorable movie in Forrest Gump but he’s also been a powerful representative for wounded veterans. Sinise, who played Lt. Dan Taylor in the movie starring Tom Hanks, would remember both on Twitter on Wednesday. He offers up some words about the movie premiering 28 years ago. Plus, Sinise mentions the fact that he also gets a chance to help out, as he calls them, “the real Lt. Dan’s.” According to Sinise’s tweet, he was in Nashville as well on Wednesday.

28 years ago today, Forrest Gump hit the box office. I was honored to play the wounded Vietnam Veteran, Lt Dan Taylor, and represent so many of our wounded veterans who selflessly served our country. And today, it’s an honor to help “the real Lt. Dan’s” @GarySiniseFound #icecream pic.twitter.com/5ChEa4oe2K — Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) July 7, 2022

As you might expect, a number of Sinise’s fans shared their thoughts about this moment. One writes, “You’re amazing! Thank you. We appreciate you. Loved Forrest Gump!” Another fan says, “Thanks for all you do on behalf of our nation’s vets.” And this one adds, “Mr. Sinise: from the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything you do to help our veterans. My biological father was killed in Vietnam when I was only 2 years old, and everything you do to help Vietnam veterans in particular means the world to me.”

Gary Sinise Also Speaks Up About His Foundation

Back in February, Sinise shared some photos from being in Forrest Gump. He said they brought up “such good memories.” In another tweet, he writes, “I found these great behind the scenes photos from Forrest Gump that I thought I’d share with you all. Such great memories.”

That’s a lot of love and respect headed Sinise’s way. He also mentions his Gary Sinise Foundation, too. According to the foundation’s website, its mission is this: “At the Gary Sinise Foundation, we serve our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. We do this by creating and supporting unique programs designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities.” For TV fans, you all remember Sinise from his role on CSI: NY where he played Detective Mac Taylor.

His foundation would take time out to recognize a famed actor and director, Clint Eastwood, for his military service. In a tweet from the foundation’s account, it says, “On #SaturdaySalute, we recognize legendary actor, director, composer, and producer Clint Eastwood. A longtime pal of our very own, @GarySinise, continues his service to his brothers and sisters in arms through his generous support of GSF. Mr. Eastwood, we salute you!” Sinise has carried over what he represented on the movie screen to his own very life. Recently, he also was part of a celebration for Memorial Day. Sinise and fellow actor Joe Mantegna appeared together in the special. Sinise does love to act. But his work beyond the big and small screen shows that he does love his country, too.