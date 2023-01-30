Gary Sinise Speaks on Honoring Veterans Through ‘CSI: NY’ and ‘Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders’ Roles

Veteran actor Gary Sinise is candidly discussing how his political convictions have impacted his Hollywood career. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the Forrest Gump star spoke to Chris Wallace on Friday’s episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?.

Sinise has always been vocal about his political views, even establishing “Friends of Abe” in 2004 – a group specifically designed to bring together conservative movie stars. The actor laughed off the idea that conservatives in the entertainment industry needed a support group. “[Friends of Abe was formed] during the early days of the Iraq War,” Sinise insisted.

In 2011, The Stand star launched the Gary Sinise Foundation that has several programs including Relief & Resiliency Outreach. This program helps those who are recovering from injury, trauma or loss. Additionally, another one of their initiatives is RISE which seeks to create smart homes for wounded U.S veterans in order to aid them on their path towards recovery and sustained independence.

How Gary Sinise picked projects based on his ‘service side’

The CSI: NY star eventually opened up about his public service to military veterans. “There were a few projects I took because it kind of fit right into what I was doing on the service side,” he explained. “For example … I had done nine seasons of CSI: NY. Now, I had this public platform on television every week. I’m playing a character who is not only a police officer, but he was a veteran and he was a 9/11 family member. That gave me an opportunity in a public way to honor the men and women who we lost on Sept. 11 and the firefighter we lost.”

“And then, along came Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders. … I did that because it fits into the mission,” he added. “I can pick and choose very specifically based on what life is about, and now life is so much more about giving back and trying to serve our veteran community and our first responder community.”

The actor has also been vocal in his endorsement of the Second Amendment. “We need multiple solutions, clearly,” Sinise explained. “There’s no one solution for this terrible problem that we have.”

However, the actor admits he doesn’t have answer to all questions concerning Gun Control. “I’m not the guy to know exactly what to do about all that.… The one thing I do know is that you can’t get rid of guns,” he continued. “Guns are here to stay. They have always been a part of the American story. So, what do we do now that we seem to have this easy access to guns when we shouldn’t? Or people that get guns that shouldn’t have them? What do we do? It’s a complicated situation. I don’t think there’s one solution.”