Gary Sinise Speaks Out About How Lt. Dan Role in ‘Forrest Gump’ Impacted His Life

Gary Sinise has taken a wide range of roles in his acting career. He was in films like The Quick and the Dead, Of Mice and Men, and The Green Mile as well as shows like CSI and CSI: NY. However, the most iconic credit on Sinise’s resume is Lt. Dan from Forrest Gump. That role allowed him to represent wounded veterans. More than that, the role gave him a way to connect with wounded veterans.

Recently, Sinise sat down with CNN to discuss his career and his work with American veterans. During that conversation, they discussed the importance of taking on the role of Lt. Dan.

“Some Kind of Destiny” Led Gary Sinise to the Role of Lt. Dan

When he auditioned for the role in Forrest Gump, Gary Sinise was also trying to land a handful of other roles. The CNN interview asked him if he believed it was fate that he ended up getting to portray Lt. Dan. “Well, it was certainly good fortune,” Sinise said. “The movie did so well. Maybe it was some kind of destiny.” At the time he had no idea the film would do so well nor did he know that it would change his life.

“I never realized it at the time that the role would play a greater part in my life than just being in a movie and having it be another part that I played in a movie,” Sinise said. “Years later, when I started walking into hospitals to visit our wounded, they didn’t know who I was. But, they recognized my face from Forrest Gump and they wanted to talk about Lt. Dan. I realized early on, that’s going to be part of the story that I share with these wounded veterans.”

Gary Sinise went on to talk about the impact that the role had on his life as well as his career. “It certainly played a great significant part in my career… I hadn’t done that many movies before that. But, a much greater role in my life as a wounded veteran and connecting me to the military and the Viet Nam veteran community and the wounded that we have. We have so many real-life Lt. Dans now. If I can share something positive from the movie with them and it helps them, I’m all too eager to do that.”

How Sinise Supports American Veterans

Sinise has been involved in supporting American veterans and wounded warriors since the eighties. Then, 12 years ago, he started the Gary Sinise Foundation. Through the foundation, he can help veterans as well as active duty service members. Additionally, the foundation supports first responders and Gold Star families. Check out the foundation’s website to see all of the good they do and to learn how you can get involved.