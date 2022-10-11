Geena Davis Opens Up About ‘Bad’ Audition With Bill Murray Allegedly Screaming at Her on Set

Actress Geena Davis is opening up about what she is terming a “bad” experience while working with actor-comedian Bill Murray. Both Davis and Murray were working together on a 1990 crime comedy titled Quick Change. For this film, Variety reports, Murray was co-director along with Howard Franklin. This story is part of a new memoir from Davis that is titled Dying of Politeness. As for the story itself, Davis recalls a first meeting with Murray that was not comfortable at all. She then would remember being on the set when Murray was reportedly screaming at her in front of the crew. This all is summarized by The Times UK.

“She’s introduced to [Murray], she writes, in a hotel suite, where Murray greets her with something called The Thumper, a massage device he insists on using on her, despite her emphatically refusing,” the summary indicates. “Later, while they’re filming on location, Murray tracks Davis down in her trailer and begins screaming at her for being late (she’s waiting for her wardrobe), continues to scream at her as she hurries onto the set and even as she gets there, in front of hundreds of cast, crew, curious passers-by.”

Geena Davis Is No Fan Of Bill Murray’s Behavior

Geena Davis would tell The Times in an interview, “That was bad. The way he behaved at the first meeting… I should have walked out of that or profoundly defended myself, in which case I wouldn’t have got the part. I could have avoided that treatment if I’d known how to react or what to do during the audition. But, you know, I was so non-confrontational that I just didn’t…” A reporter from The Times would reveal to Davis that she was blaming herself for the boorish behavior of Murray. Then Davis, who has won an Oscar, said, “Ha. Point taken. There’s no point in regretting things, and yet, here I was regretting. And yes, exactly, it wasn’t my fault.”

Reportedly, Variety reached out to a representative of Murray for a comment on the Geena Davis story. But she is not the only actress that has had a run-in with Murray during the making of a movie. Actress Lucy Liu would bring up a situation surrounding Murray’s behavior while on a podcast. Liu was a guest on the 2021 episode of the Los Angeles Times podcast Asian Enough. She said that Murray made “unacceptable” and “inexcusable” insults to her while on the set of Charlie’s Angels.

“As we’re doing the scene, Bill starts to sort of hurl insults, and I won’t get into the specifics, but it kept going on and on,” Liu said. “I was not going to just sit there and take it.”