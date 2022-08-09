Geena Davis Speaks Out About Tom Hanks on ‘A League of Their Own’ Set

More than 30 years after the premiere of “A League of Their Own,” Geena Davis recalls how her co-star Tom Hanks acted on the film’s set.

While speaking to PEOPLE this week, Davis spoke about how incredible her “A League of Their Own” co-star was. “He’s so incredible. He has the reputation of being an incredible human being anyway. But he really is. He’s just a prince.”

Davis, who starred in “A League of Their Own” as Dorothy “Dottie” Hinson, was a fictional character who was inspired by the real women of the 1940s All-American Girls Professional Baseball league. The organization’s goal is to fill the “void” left by the male players who were fighting in World War II.

For his role in “A League of Their Own,” Hanks played once-great professional baseball player turned team manager, Jimmy Dugan. Along with discussing Hanks, Davis also spoke about the cult classic film’s director Penny Marshall, who passed away at the age of 75 in December 2018.

“She made an incredible movie,” Davis said. “My funniest memory of her is how much she ate hotdogs because on the set, they always had the hotdog cart, so she could just all day be availing herself of the hotdogs on the prop cart.”

In regards to remaining close with her “A League of Own” castmates, Davis describes Anne Ramsay, who played Helen Haley, a very close friend of hers. “The girls and I are all still in contact and we still kind of remain a team.”

‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series to Premiere This Week

Meanwhile, “A League of Their Own” TV series will be premiering this Friday (August 12th) on streaming service Amazon Prime Video. The episodes will notably run for one hour and has eight episodes in the first season. It is described as a comedy series about the WWII All-American professional women’s baseball league. Starring in the series is Abbi Jacobson, Chante Adams, and D’Arcy Carden.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Jacobson revealed how “A League of Their Own” TV series differs from the 1992 beloved film. “We love those characters and that angle on this time,” Jacobson shared. “We’re not trying to redo Dottie and Kit. I’m in no way trying to pretend I’m Geena Davis.”

When asked what the series will cover that the film didn’t, Jacobson shared, “We want to talk about stories that were overlooked. We were talking about that throw. [In the movie, a Black woman retrieves a foul ball, indirectly nodding to the league’s racial bias]. We’re not trying to tell the story of white women who got to play baseball in the 1940s. That was told.”

Jacobson went on to add that the series is about that generation of women. It also features what happens when that door for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League opens.