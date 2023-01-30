Gene Hackman Celebrates 93rd Birthday, Twitter Tributes Come Pouring In

He’s been a part of the entertainment industry for over six decades, becoming one of the most iconic and legendary movie stars over the last 60 years. Now, Gene Hackman, the star of some of our favorite flicks, including – among many others – Hoosiers, The Firm, and the Christopher Reeve Superman films (who can forget Hackman as Lex Luthor?) is celebrating his 93rd birthday. So, of course, the best way for us all to honor the star on his big day is to share our love for Hackman through a bevy of Twitter tributes.

Yes, Gene Hackman is trending on Twitter today, Monday, January 30 as the film icon celebrates his big day. As the posts roll in it’s easy to get an idea of the massive impact the star has had on the industry..and his fans…over the last 60 years.

“Happy 93rd to Gene Hackman,” one Twitter post notes sending well-wishes to the movie star. According to this tweet, Gene Hackman “was told by everybody he didn’t have what it takes to be an actor, was given the lowest score ever by the Pasadena actors studio, worked as a doorman, didn’t get his first film role until his mid-30s and didn’t become a leading man until his 40s.”

Fans Celebrate Gene Hackman’s Big Day Remembering Some Of The Star’s Best Roles

“Happy birthday to the legendary Gene Hackman!” another Twitter post exclaims. This tweet includes a series of photos depicting the movie star in several of his most famous roles.

Happy birthday to the legendary Gene Hackman! pic.twitter.com/qm7xr5s3At — Films to Films 📽🎬 (@FilmstoFilms_) January 30, 2023

“Happy 93rd birthday, Gene Hackman,” another Twitter user notes in the thread.

“Gene has always been one of my [favorite] actors,” the tweet continues. “I could watch him all day long. He was consistently brilliant throughout his career, with so many outstanding performances it’s difficult to know where to begin.”

Another fan remembers one of Hackman’s most iconic roles, as Coach Norman Dale in the 1986 hit film Hoosiers.

“Super 93rd B-Day to Coach Norman Dale himself, the legendary Gene Hackman,” this fan writes in the Twitter post.

“Good guys, bad guys, comedy. This man is the total acting package,” the tweet continues. “Have yourself a hell of a day, sir, even if I still haven’t gotten over you killing Morgan Freeman in Unforgiven.”

Another Twitter user remembers what they call the star’s most “iconic role” portraying Jimmy Doyle in the 1971 film The French Connection.

“The legendary GENE HACKMAN is 93 today,” the fan writes in the Twitter post. “Here he is in his most iconic role as POPEYE DOYLE in THE FRENCH CONNECTION (1971)… …in one of the greatest car chase scenes of all time, filmed without a permit, on the actual streets of New York.”