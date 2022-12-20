‘General Hospital’ Actress Sonya Eddy Dead at 55

General Hospital star Sonya Eddy has died at the age of 55, as confirmed by her close friend and fellow actress, Octavia Spencer, who explained the soap star passed away on Monday night. Her cause of death remains undisclosed.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Spencer shared the tragic news with Eddy’s fans, expressing her own heartbreak in the process. “My friend Sonya Eddy passed away last night,” she wrote. “The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of General Hospital fans will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!”

Sonya Eddy’s celebrated career began back nearly 30 years ago, when she appeared on The Drew Carey Show. From then on, the budding star continued to gain roles in major TV series, including Seinfeld, Home Improvement, and The Middle.

Throughout her nearly 30-year career, Sonya Eddy starred in over 130 movies and TV series. She’s of course best known, however, for her role as the pragmatic nurse Epiphany Johnson on the hit soap opera General Hospital. A licensed vocational nurse in real life, there was no better fit for Eddy, who immediately excelled in the character.

Sonya Eddy made her exciting debut on the show in 2006 and became an instant mainstay, remaining with the show for another 542 episodes, the last of which aired on October 20, 2022.

‘General Hospital’ Fans Mourn the Death of Sonya Eddy

Following the news of the tragic death of Sonya Eddy, General Hospital fans flooded social media with heartfelt messages and condolences for her family and friends. After more than 15 years of watching Eddy as Epiphany Johnson, many agree the show simply won’t be the same without her.

“I’m shocked and saddened by this news. Sending love to her family & friends. Really going to miss Sonya’s beautiful work as Epiphany. The Nurses Ball will never be the same,” a GH fan lamented.

“R.I.P. Sonya Eddy!! My sincere condolences and prayers go out to her family, friends, colleagues, and fans. I’m heartbroken over this. There will NEVER be another actress who could take your place as Nurse Epiphany Johnson! PERIOD! Your legacy of work will live on,” another wrote.

Others focused on Sonya Eddy’s bright personality, and “nurse’s sprit” that always shined through in her performances. “What an INCREDIBLE LOSS. What a genuinely kind, caring, and consummate professional. Hope GH does something to honor her,” one fan wrote.

“Oh no, this is so sad. I really loved her characters, good charisma toward others, and helpfulness when others needed it. She will be deeply missed. Sending love to her family and friends,” another said.