‘General Hospital’ Star Jack Wagner Breaks Silence on Son Harrison’s Death

Less than two months after the tragic death of his son Harrison, former “General Hospital” star Jack Wagner is speaking out about the unexpected loss in his family.

In an Instagram post on Friday (July 22nd), Jack Wagner addressed those who have been there for him the past month as he and his former wife Kristina mourned the loss of Harrison. “Thank you all so much for the love & support you’ve sent me,” Wagner wrote. “It’s helped me more than you know.”

Jack Wagner was notably getting ready to board a flight to Vancouver, Canada as he heard to the production of Hallmark Channel’s “When Calls the Heart” season 10. “I’ll be sending some behind-the-scenes footage this year,” Wagner stated in the selfie video. “[And] hopefully that will make you laugh and we can enjoy it together.”

As previously reported, Jack and Kristina Wagner’s son was found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot at the beginning of June. The medical examiner confirmed that the cause of death was related to substance addiction. He was 27 years old at the time of his death.

Sophia Bui, “Minx” star and the longtime girlfriend of Jack Wagner’s son, previously paid tribute to Harrison in an Instagram post. “Seven years, on and off, round and round we loved each other. For better or for worse. In sickness and in health. Sorry, I missed [your] calls in the middle of the night these last few days. I miss sleeping in [your] polar bear arms, curled up. I miss sending you silly animals [and] I miss you sending gorgeous songs that made me cry.”

Jack & Kristina Wagner Launches Scholarship Fund in Harrison’s Name At New Life House Recovery Community

Us Weekly reports that following Harrison’s death, Jack and Kristina Wagner confirmed that their son had ultimately died due to losing his battle with addiction. They then launched a scholarship fund in his name at New Life House Recovery Community. This is a sober living facility for men.

The New Life House issued a statement about the scholarship fund. “The Harrison Wagner Fund was created by Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner in honor of Harrison. Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply.”

The facility went on to share, “We hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.”

New Life House has been helping men recover from their addictions since 1985. It is located in Los Angeles.