It’s a sad day for former “General Hospital” star Jack Wagner. His son Harrison has died at just 27-years-old.

Per reports from The Sun, on Tuesday, June 6, Harrison was found dead in a parking lot in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County medical examiner is currently investigating his cause of death.

In addition to Harrison, Wagner and his wife Kristina are also parents to their 32-year-old son Peter.

This is a developing story…