‘General Hospital’ Star Sonya Eddy’s Cause of Death Revealed

Further details have been uncovered regarding the tragic passing of long-time General Hospital star, Sonya Eddy. TMZ has reported that after an ordinary surgical procedure on December 9th, Eddy contracted a severe infection which quickly began to spiral out of control. She was readmitted to the hospital and placed on life support shortly thereafter–but sadly passed away this past Monday night. She was 55 years old.

Eddy’s actor friend Octavia Spencer confirmed the news Tuesday on her Instagram. “My friend Sonya Eddy passed away last night,” she wrote. “The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of General Hospital fans will miss her.”

Eddy, a native of Concord, California, started her acting career in the West Coast premiere of Ruby Dee’s beloved show Zora Is My Name! She also starred on stage in productions such as Comedy of Errors, The Crucible, and Into the Woods. She earned an Arty Award for her performance in South Pacific.

‘General Hospital’ cast and crew pay tribute to Sonya Eddy

Eddy rose to TV fame through her portrayal of the beloved character Nurse Epiphany Johnson in General Hospital. March 2006 marked the start of her long-standing presence on the popular daytime soap opera, with her final episode as Epiphany airing in November 2020. Additionally, she starred as the same role in SOAPnet’s 2007 serial drama General Hospital: Night Shift.

Frank Valentini, Executive Producer of General Hospital, shared an emotional tribute to People in honor of Eddy’s passing. “I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible Sonya Eddy. I truly loved her not only as an actress, but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set. On behalf of the entire GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed.”

Maurice Benard, a long-time star of General Hospital, fondly remembered Eddy as an absolute joy to collaborate with. “I loved Sonya,” Benard told Fox News Digital. “We had a very tender and sweet connection. She was such a joy to work with. I will miss her greatly.”

Eddy had a career that spanned TV, Film and the stage.

Eddy’s distinguished career ranges across both film and television, with her TV credits including regular appearances on ER, Joan of Arcadia, The Drew Carey Show, and Seinfeld. Her film credits include Coach Carter, Bad News Bears, Barbershop, Daddy Daycare, Matchstick Men, Seven Pounds and Surviving Christmas. Appearing alongside James Earl Jones, she was featured in the Hallmark film The Reading Room.

2022 was a strong year for Eddy as she starred in several movies, such as Satanic Hispanics, Frank and Penelope and V/H/S/99. Additionally, she had a role on Apple+’s series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey as well as the miniseries entitled This Show Sucks Truth + Consequences.