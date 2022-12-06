‘General Hospital’ Star Jack Wagner’s Son Harrison Cause of Death Released: Report

We now know how Jack Wagner’s son passed away. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, Harrison Wagner died from a “fentanyl and alprazolam intoxication.”

His tragic passing in June was also classified as an “accident” on the official coroner’s report. In addition, Xanax is a familiar brand name for alprazolam.

After the tragedy, Wagner, known for his role in “General Hospital,” and his ex-wife and Harrison’s mom, Kristina, founded The Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund to honor their son by advocating for other people who struggle with addiction.

The couple also described their late son as “a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in.” An official statement on the scholarship fund website read: “He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply.”

Earlier this month, Kristina uploaded a heartbreaking post for her son on what would be supposed to be his 28th birthday.

“Sometimes I feel like a pinned butterfly,” she began on Dec. 1. “There’s no second chance…there’s no see-him-again. There’s no nothing. He’s not coming back. It’s final. But life goes on,” she wrote. “How do I spend the rest of my own without Harrison in it? What does it mean to be ‘all right’ after the death of your child, your blood? The pain will never go away.”

Jack Wagner’s son remembered on what would’ve been his 28th birthday

She continued: “Today is Harrison’s birthdate. I had the privilege to know him for 27 incredible years. Harrison was larger than life, but beneath his commanding presence was vulnerability and compassion. He understood his own defects and worked hard to turn them around, to strengthen his positive attributes.” She added that their son, “Was a good listener and stood up for others when they couldn’t speak for themselves. He is missed. Happy Birthday, Harrison. To all bereaved parents: May you find peace. Let’s stick around and see what’s in store for our extraordinary lives.”

On June 6, officials pronounced their son dead at 5:14 a.m. in the San Fernando Valley suburb of Hollywood. At the time, the coroner said his cause of death was listed as “deferred.”

According to the coroner, deferred means that the coroner could not determine a cause of death after they performed an autopsy. The medical examiner will request more time to investigate the death.

Then, as the agency describes, once they receive the tests/studies again, they reevaluate and then determine the cause of death.

Jack Wagner and his ex-wife are also parents to another son named Peter. Wagner also has a daughter from another relationship. Following Wagner’s divorce from Kristina in 2006, he was romantically linked to Heather Locklear beginning in 2007.