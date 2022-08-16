‘General Hospital’ Star Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause of Death Revealed Six Months After She Was Found Dead

A cause of death has been revealed for General Hospital actress Lindsey Pearlman six months after she was found dead. People indicated that on Monday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said that, after an autopsy, Pearlman committed suicide by sodium nitrite toxicity.

According to this report, “the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine” were found in her system. Pearlman was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park, which is a popular hiking trail in Hollywood. She was discovered on Feb. 18, which is the same day that the corner listed as her death. Pearlman was 43 years old.

This is a developing story…