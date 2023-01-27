George Clooney Blocks Jimmy Kimmel From Making Fun of Old Pic by Revealing Bells Palsy Battle as Teen

George Clooney hung out with Jimmy Kimmel and Snoop Dogg Thursday night appearing on the 20th-anniversary episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. However, things got a little uncomfortable on the late-night TV talk show stage when Kimmel honored “Throw Back Thursday” traditions and pulled out a childhood photo of the 61-year-old actor.

Throwback Thursday Gets Awkward On Jimmy Kimmel Live When George Clooney Gets Candid About Childhood Illness

During the Jimmy Kimmel Live 20th anniversary special Snoop Dogg joined Jimmy Kimmel sitting in the co-host chair. Among the star-studded lineup, that night was iconic actor George Clooney who ended up getting incredibly candid during his late-night TV interview.

During the show, Kimmel pulls out a pic of the actor at age 15. The pic features Clooney with big hair and a half-smile on his teenage face. However, there is a very serious explanation behind this half-smile the actor interjects, flawlessly intercepting Kimmel’s attempt to make fun of teenaged Clooney.

“Now wait, I want to point out something because you’re going to laugh, gonna make a joke,” Clooney says to Kimmel as the talk show host holds up the throwback pic.

“I have Bell’s palsy there and half of my face is paralyzed,” the actor says.

“Look at this, watch this,” Clooney tells Kimmel in the interview while covering half of his face in the pic with one hand.

“If you go like this, on the other side it’s a completely different face,” he says. “So now make your joke,” Clooney adds with a laugh.

When Things Get Awkward On Kimmel It Only Makes Sense To Do A Shot With Snoop Dogg, Right?

Things got seriously awkward for a beat there as Clooney dropped the bomb on Jimmy Kimmel during the throwback moment. However, Jimmy Kimmel had a fine solution to clearing the air…taking a shot with his cohost, Snoop Dogg.

“You know what?” Kimmel responds “I didn’t have a joke, George.”

Kimmel continues in his response teasing Clooney that his revelation has now “brought everybody down” so it was time to cheer the room back up.

“Maybe we should have another toast to bring things back up,” the late-night talk show host quips. And this is exactly what happened as Kimmel, George Clooney, and Snoop took a shot together.

Clooney Reflects On Reaching His 60s

During his prolific acting career, George Clooney has become one of the biggest stars in the entertainment industry. And recently, he reflected on aging and what it’s like to step into his 60s.

During a recent red carpet event, the former ER star shared some knowledge about aging, even though he’s not loving it.

“Now listen, turning 60 is not fun, as you can imagine,” George Clooney tells the reporter. “But, it’s better than dead, so I’ll take it and I’ll take whatever job I can get,” he quips.