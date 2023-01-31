George Harrison’s Sister Louise Dies at Age 91

Louise Harrison, the sister of The Beatles lead guitarist George Harrison, has reportedly passed away at the age of 91.

Marty Scott, a member of the Liverpool Legends, took to Facebook to reveal that Harrison had passed away on Sunday (January 29th). She had been receiving hospice care in Florida weeks before her death. Scott said that George’s sister passed painlessly and peacefully. “Since the day I met her, my life was changed forever,” Scott stated. He then spoke about how he and Harrison spent time together following the death of her brother George. “She was a huge part of my life and did so many things for me and Liverpool Legends.”

According to the Sun, George Harrison’s sister helped promote The Beatles in the early 1960s. She took the time to write to radio and TV stations to help the British sensation get its big break in the U.S. She then went on to manage the Liverpool Legends and even published the autobiography, My Kid Brother’s Band a.k.a. the Beatles!

Louise’s death comes more than two decades after George Harrison passed away from lung cancer. He died on November 29, 2001, at a property belonging to fellow The Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. He was only 58 years old at the time of his death. In a statement by his wife Olivia Arias, his final message to the world was “Everything else can wait, but the search for God cannot wait and love one another.”

Louise Harrison Once Admitted That She Wasn’t Told About Her Brother George’s Cancer Until Two Weeks Prior to His Death

On the 15th anniversary of her brother’s passing, Louise Harrison admitted that she wasn’t directly told about George’s cancer. In an interview with the DailyMail, Louise opened up about her famous brother’s death as well as the fallout with her family members, including her nephew, Dhani, who she says she hadn’t heard from in years.

Louise said at the time that George would have been “horrified” to hear she was cut off by his estate. That included a $2,000-a-month pension. Louise stated, “I was in Toronto two weeks before he died when I finally heard that he was ill. I drove through New York, so I could try and get a chance to see him.”

George Harrison’s sister said she got in touch with The Beatles bandmate’s doctor. He gave her the information to go see him. She was then able to spend a couple of hours with her younger sibling. “But the person who was in charge of him did not let his brothers or me know that he was sick,” she confirmed. She then said that while her brother was pretty frail due to his illness, he was also still vibrant. “He was still George. He must have been in pain, but he didn’t show it. We reminisced about our childhood, and his sense of humor was the same as ever.”

She then added that her brother ended up apologizing to her during the visit. “‘You know, I could have been a lot more help to you; I’m sorry.’”