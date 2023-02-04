George R. Robertson, ‘Police Academy’ Actor Who Played Chief Hurst, Dies at 89

Canadian actor George R. Robertson, who starred as Police Chief and later Commissioner Henry Hurst in six Police Academy films has died. Robertson’s family announced his passing on Sunday at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 89 years old.

Robertson was well known for adding a splash of color to critically acclaimed movies, as he appeared in minor parts for the Academy Award-winning films Airport (1970), Norma Rae (1979), and JFK (1991). Additionally, Robertson took on a more prominent role when portraying former vice president Dick Cheney in The Path to 9/11 miniseries from ABC back in 2006.

In 1984, Robertson made his debut as Hurst in Police Academy directed by Hugh Wilson and continued to portray this character for the subsequent five sequels until 1989’s Police Academy 6: City Under Siege. As the franchise evolves, his character grows more patient with Commandant Lassard’s outrageous rookies.

The actor, unfortunately, missed the 1994’s Police Academy: Mission to Moscow. However, he did appear on an episode of the 1997-98 Police Academy series episode on CTV.

George R. Robertson’s first role was in a horror classic

Born on April 20, 1933, in Brampton, Ontario, George Ross Robertson was an incredible sportsman. He acutely excelled in both hockey and football. This resulted in him being awarded the Allan Hall Memorial Trophy at West Hill High School back in 1952. It’s a recognition given to athletes who set high standards of clean sportsmanship and inspire their teammates with exemplary behavior.

After acquiring his master’s degree from Columbia University in New York, he took on a career as an actor. He began performing on stage in 1959. His first onscreen appearance was with an uncredited role in Rosemary’s Baby (1969), and he later went on to play a minor league hockey coach alongside Keir Dullea in Paperback Hero (1973).

Over the course of his 60-year acting career, Robertson was well-known for taking on authoritative roles. He played Admiral William Leahy in 1995’s Showtime telefilm Hiroshima and Senator Barry Goldwater from Arizona in 2003’s The Reagans alongside James Brolin and Judy Davis. Additionally, he portrayed Arkansas Senator William Fulbright in FX’s The Pentagon Papers with James Spader.

The impressive list of films on his resume includes 1995’s National Lampoon’s Senior Trip, 1997’s Murder at 1600, and 2012’s Still Mine. His outstanding accomplishments in the film industry were rewarded with CBC’s Margaret Collier Award in 1993.

George R. Robertson used his ‘Police Academy’ fame to reach youth about important issues

Robertson was accomplished outside of acting as well. He traversed 328 miles throughout Southwest France to raise funds for an orphanage in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Additionally, he received the Danny Kaye UNICEF Canada Award in 1990 and used it as a platform to travel across Canada and converse with high schoolers regarding his Police Academy role as Chief Hurst – a UNICEF ambassador.

Aside from being honored with a Gemini Award for Humanitarian of the Year in 2004 due to his formidable effect on children worldwide, he also dedicated his later life to honing both painting and writing.