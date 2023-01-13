Gerard Butler Accidentally Rubbed Acid on His Face, And Was ‘Burning Alive’ on Movie Set

Gerard Butler may consider himself as a “clumsy” person, but his latest stunt could have caused some serious problems. Butler, 53, appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday night. He’s starring in the new movie, Plane.

Butler, 53, revealed on the NBC show that he accidentally burned his eyes, nose, and throat with phosphoric acid. It was during the filming of a scene where he plays a pilot in the movie.

“No matter what I’m doing, I manage to hurt myself,” Butler joked to Meyers before agreeing with the host that he was “naturally clumsy.” The actor described his latest injury. It was during a scene in which he was “trying to find something that’s wrong with the plane before we can take off for this final sequence,” Butler said.

Gerard Butler Recounts Moment In Which He Encountered Phosphoric Acid

“Now I’m sticking my hand between these two wheels, kind of pretending that I know what I’m doing,” Butler said. “Every time I bring my hands out, they’re covered in blood and green fluid, right? And I’m like, ‘I don’t know what this green fluid is.'”

Butler, who starred in 300, adds that they were shooting in Puerto Rico. He was “covered in sweat” from the heat. “I’m rubbing my face and, suddenly, it’s in my throat. It’s in my mouth. It’s up my nose. (And) It’s in my eyes,” Butler continued. “It’s burning my face — and I mean burning. It turns out that this is essentially phosphoric acid.”

Real-life airline pilots probably were watching the scene in a form of panic. But Butler said that crew members deliberated whether to throw water on his face. “And I’m just, like, burning alive,” he said. “It was intense.”

Actor Admits That He Went Into Hospital Three Times In 2017 For Accidents

Butler recovered. But he added that it “burned for hours” — “But it was great for the sequence,” he said with a laugh. The actor’s latest on-set injury comes five years after, in 2017, Butler admitted he was hospitalized three times that year alone, PEOPLE reports.

Around that time he was injured in a motorcycle accident in Los Angeles. Butler revealed to Meyers, 49, that he’s a fan of risky behavior. He even has injected himself with bee venom — twice! — in an attempt to treat some painful inflammation. Butler’s new movie either will be out soon or is in theaters now.