Gina Lollobrigida, Hollywood Film Icon, Dies at 95

The film beauty who charmed Hollywood in the 1950s and 1960s, Gina Lollobrigida passed away at the age of 95. The Italian-born film star was among some of the most sought-after film starlets of the era. And she was frequently referred to in the entertainment industry as one of the most beautiful women in film. According to reports, the actress passed away in Rome after a long illness.

Born Lugina Lollobrigida on July 4, 1927, in the Italian village of Subiaco, Lollobrigida was the youngest of four girls. Lollobrigida was the daughter of a furniture manufacturer and carpenter Giovanni Lollobrigida and her mother Giuseppina Mercuri. During her time as a film star, the actress shared the screen with some iconic leading men. Some of these names include Humphrey Bogart, Rock Hudson, Burt Lancaster, Frank Sinatra, and Anthony Quinn.

Gina Lollobrigida’s Successful Career Includes A Golden Globe Award

The actress found fame in the early 1950s and soon landed a Time Magazine cover in 1954. This, of course, shot her further toward fame. In 1961, Lollobrigida earned a Golden Globe award for her role in the romantic comedy Come September. She has been connected to some majorly well-known big names. Including billionaire Howard Hughes and the man behind the modern heart transplant, Christiaan Barnard.

Gina Lollobrigida’s successful career began to slow down in the early 1970s. She then found passion in the arts primarily photography and sculpting. She found a calling with these talents capturing big names in politics on film. Her lens captured some of the most iconic political figures in the era. Including former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Ella Fitzgerald, and Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

She made history in 1974 by scooping every member of the press with an exclusive interview – including a photo session – with Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

“She Could Speak and Act For the Young and the Old, the Flower-girl In the Market and the Aristocrat”

Lollobrigida also often referred to as La Lollo was described in a 1990 biography as being a “genuine, never-ending Italy.”

She has been described as one who can “speak and act for the young and the old, the flower girl in the market and the aristocrat.”

In 2013, the actress once again made major headlines. This comes as she raised nearly $5 million for stem-cell research by selling jewelry from her very own collection. According to an interview with Sotheby’s the actress says she felt moved to do this by a program she caught on TV. This program, she said was highlighting a young girl who would die without extensive stem cell treatments.