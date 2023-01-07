‘Gladiator’ Sequel Lands First Star

Irish actor Paul Mescal has reportedly landed the lead role in director Ridley Scott‘s forthcoming Gladiator sequel. Deadline confirmed that Mescal is currently negotiating to play a grown-up Lucius. The role was originally portrayed by Spencer Treat Clark in the first movie. Months ago, Mescal had a meeting with Scott and has been the director’s top pick for the role ever since.

Scott’s return to the realm of swords and sandals will be his next creative venture. Michael Pruss, Doug Wick from Red Wagon Entertainment, and Lucy Fisher are actively producing this belated sequel with him. David Scarpa is writing the screenplay. He also collaborated with Scott on All The Money In the World and their forthcoming Napoleon Bonaparte film.

When Gladiator hit theaters in 2000, it was promptly hailed as one of the greatest movies to grace modern-day cinema. It features Russell Crowe as Maximus Decimus Meridius, “a once-powerful general forced to become a common gladiator. The emperor’s son is enraged when he is passed over as heir in favor of his father’s favorite general. He kills his father and arranges the murder of the general’s family. The general is sold into slavery to be trained as a gladiator. However, his subsequent popularity in the arena threatens the throne.”

Screen legend (and original Dumbledore) Richard Harris starred as the wise Marcus Aurelius in this film. Joaquin Phoenix gave his break-out performance as his deceitful son Commodus. Unfortunately for fans, Crowe and Phoenix are unlikely to make a return. This is due to their deaths at the end of the original movie. However, veteran costume designer Janty Yates is returning along with production designer Arthur Max – both a part of the original creative team.

Word of a ‘Gladiator’ sequel sent young actors scrambling for the lead role

When Russell Crowe took on the iconic role of Maximus in 2000, it was a game-changer for his career. He won Best Actor at the Oscars and suddenly he was considered one of Hollywood’s top leading men. As soon as news broke that Ridley Scott would be directing a sequel last year, every actor fitting the profile began vying for the career-defining role.

Even with its years of development, Paramount refused to let Gladiator 2 become another in the seemingly endless list stuck in limbo. Although Mescal’s deal is still pending, having finally secured a star indicates that all involved are forging ahead and will be shooting the film soon.

Mescal made a major breakthrough with his performance in the Hulu original series Normal People, where he earned both an Emmy nomination and a BAFTA award. With Gladiator 2, this would be Mescal’s first opportunity to lead a considerable studio production. After gaining recognition for Normal People, the actor landed parts in several acclaimed films such as The Lost Daughter directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Charlotte Wells’ Cannes pick-up feature film Aftersun.