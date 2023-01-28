’GMA’s Michael Strahan Snaps Rare Pic With Girlfriend at Special Event in His Honor

Michael Strahan and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, made a rare public appearance together during Strahan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring.

The couple has been linked for over seven years. But despite the former GMA host’s celebrity status, they’ve managed to stay out of the public eye. However, Quick decided to make an exception when her beau earned a star on the LA landmark.

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The Former New York Giants defensive end and Quick began dating in 2015. Quick is not a part of the entertainment industry. Instead, she’s the entrepreneur behind the wellness shop, Fizzness, which sells effervescent health supplements.

Hollywood Walk of Fame Gives Michael Strahan its First-Ever Sports Entertainment Star

During the January 23 ceremony, Michael Strahan earned the first-ever Sports Entertainment star, which honors athletes who move to the screen when they retired from the game.

Strahan is a super bowl winning NFL star who began working in pro football commentary during his final seasons with the Giants. He then branched out to become the host of 100,000 Pyramid and an anchor for Good Morning America, among other things.

“Sports fans will be thrilled to be able to see their favorite sports figures who are involved in the entertainment business receive their stars. Michael’s extensive background in sports and sportscasting makes him the perfect choice to add to the famed sidewalk,” Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement via Awful Announcing.

Aside from his super bowl ring, Strahan also has a spot in the Football Hall of Fame, and he currently holds a few NFL records, including the most sacks in a single season with 22.5, which he shares with Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T. J. Watt.

‘GMA’ Co-Anchor Robin Roberts was Also By Strahan’s Side

The 51-year-old also has a decorated entertainment career. He has two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host (2015 and 2016) for his past work on Live! With Kelly and Michael.

Along with Quick, Strahan attended the ceremony with his mother, Louise Strahan, three of his four children, and GMA co-anchor Robin Roberts.

“I’m happy I’m here because I never thought I’d make it here. I was just living, I was just enjoying life, I was just working. I was just trying to enjoy everything that came my way,” he said in his acceptance speech, per ABC News.

“But you look and you wonder what’s your purpose. And I found out my purpose is pretty much people,” he added. “My purpose is pretty much to enjoy life and to spread joy and spread happiness and to enjoy everything that comes your way and to make sure everyone in your life feels important.”