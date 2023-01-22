‘Good Morning America’ Host Michael Strahan Becomes First to Receive Massive Honor

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is adding a sports entertainment category to its legendary sidewalk. And Good Morning America host Michael Strahan will be the first to earn the award.

Variety announced the news via Twitter on January 12. And the publication added that the ceremony will take place on Monday, January 23.

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Strahan will be honored with the first sports entertainment Walk of Fame star on January 23. | Via @wofstargirl @walkoffamestar pic.twitter.com/hv0qaQHgvc — Variety (@Variety) January 12, 2023

“We are very excited to inaugurate the first Sports Entertainment star for Michael Strahan,” Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, shared in a statement per Awful Announcing.

Michael Strahan was a defensive end for the New York Giants from 1993 through 2008. He helped the team win a Super Bowl against Tom Brady’s New England Patriots during his final season with the NFL. He’s also a proud member of the Football Hall of Fame.

Aside from his Super Bowl Ring and Hall of Fame spot, Strahan took over the NFL’s record for most sacks in a single season with 22.5. However, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T. J. Watt. managed to tie that record. Today, they still share the feat along with the record for leading the league in sacks

Michael Strahan Has Highley Decorated Sports and Entertainment Careers

Strahan moved into the entertainment industry before he retired from the field. His first hosting gig was with Fox NFL Sunday alongside Terry Bradshaw beginning in 2005. He still makes appearances on the broadcast today. He’s also made over a dozen appearances on Entertainment Tonight. And he hosted 100,000 Pyramids from 2016 to 2022.

The football legend has enjoyed the most entertainment success on Live! With Kelly and Michael, which is now Live! with Kelly and Ryan, and Good Morning America. While starring in the former, he earned two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host (2015 and 2016). And Strahan has hosted over 1,700 GMA episodes between 2011 and 2023. During that time he earned two more Emmy nods.

The famed host is currently taking a break from his Good Morning America duties, however. Cecilia Vega is filling in during his absence.

Michael Strahan also has two Sports Emmys (2014 and 2018) for Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Analyst and several People’s Choice Awards nominations.

“Sports fans will be thrilled to be able to see their favorite sports figures who are involved in the entertainment business receive their stars. Michael’s extensive background in sports and sportscasting makes him the perfect choice to add to the famed sidewalk,” continued Martinez.