‘Goodfellas’ Star Paul Sorvino’s Memorial Sets Date, Location at His ‘Happy Place’

Paul Sorvino, the actor known for his iconic turn in Goodfellas, died on July 25, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.

In a tweet, Mike Barnes announced that a memorial date had been set for Sorvino.

“A celebration of Paul Sorvino’s life for friends & family (not open to the public) is set for Aug. 17 at The Hollywood Museum, which ‘was Paul’s happy place,’ his wife says. ‘Every time we attended an event there, he smiled and felt at home and relaxed.'”

In addition for his role as Paulie Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas, Sorvino also starred in the second season of Law & Order. On that show, he played NYPD Sergeant Phil Cerreta.

Paul Sorvino is the father of Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite). His daughter Mira wrote on Twitter: “My heart is rent asunder — a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”

His daughter Mira portrayed Marilyn Monroe in the film Norma Jean & Marilyn. She received a Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her performance.

Martin Scorsese Talks Paul Sorvino’s Death

Roles in Law & Order and Elvis director Baz Luhrmann’s film Romeo + Juliet helped place Sorvino on the Hollywood map. However, Scorsese talked about how Sorvino taught him much about acting and filmmaking.

“I loved working with Paul on that picture,” Scorsese said. “It wasn’t always easy, but that’s never the point to begin with. Paul was tireless — he never settled for less than a deeper emotional truth. I learned a lot from him.”

Scorsese continued. “I remember one day, I was doing a few takes with him on a scene and it wasn’t quite there. On about the third or fourth take, he said to me, ‘Come away from the monitor and watch me.’ That’s what I did, and I could see it right away. It was a great lesson.”

Unfortunately, Paul Sorvino’s death aligns with the untimely death of fellow Goodfellas co-star Ray Liotta. Liotta died on May 26, 2022, in his sleep in the Dominican Republic during the filming of Dangerous Waters. Scorsese remarked how the death of Sorvino coincided with Liotta’s recent passing.

“I was really saddened to hear the news of his passing,” the filmmaker concluded, “in part because it was so close to losing Ray Liotta.”

Scorsese added that the world lost a terrific artist when Sorvino died. “But it was also the loss of a great, generous soul, and an irreplaceable artist.”

Scorsese collaborates with Robert de Niro and Leonardo Dicaprio for his upcoming western thriller called Killers of the Flower Moon. The film is expected to premiere in May 2023.