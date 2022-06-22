Grace Kelly’s Granddaughter to Star in New Documentary: What You Need to Know

Although the British royals constantly make headlines, it’s now time for another royal family to have the spotlight. Filmmakers will feature Pauline Ducruet, the daughter of Princess Stephanie of Monaco and granddaughter of Grace Kelly, in a new documentary.

Calabasas Films and Media produced the movie. It will follow her regal life as the ancestor to one of history’s most well-known royal figures.

Calabasas Films’ partners Paul Beahan and Kapil Mahendra will lead the project titled Forming alongside Golden Globe-winner Sandy Climan, Nathalia Pizarro, and Ducruet.

According to Variety, the filmmakers will focus on Ducruet’s sustainable fashion brand, which was inspired by the women of the Monaco royal family. In addition, it will also follow Ducruet. She is not only an Olympic diver but also 16th in line to the throne as Monaco’s royal leader.

After studying styling fashion design at Parsons School of Design in New York, Ducruet interned at Vogue and Louis Vuitton. Later in 2019, she designed her sister-in-law Marie Chevallier’s wedding dress. In the past, her designs have made appearances each season at Paris Fashion Week.

New Grace Kelly documentary set to unveil the mystery behind Monaco royals

Filmmakers began shooting the documentary in March in Paris. It also promises to give fans of the late Grace Kelly a glimpse into the “High Society” icon’s closet. Viewers will get a never-before-seen look at her wardrobe. In addition, viewers will also follow along as filmmakers examine Ducruet’s relationship with her mother, Princess Stephanie.

Other faces from the fashion world will also make appearances.

“I have been a follower of the princely family of Monaco since I was a kid,” said Beahan. He added that Princess Stephanie’s “mystique” and Grace Kelly’s “breathtaking glamour” is “tattooed” in his mind.

“Their heir apparent, Pauline Ducruet of Monaco, is the perfect blend of both. She is the real deal in her creative endeavors with her fashion line Alter and her commitment towards sustainability. Myself and our team at Calabasas Films began this journey in early 2020. We were finally able to begin filming Pauline on her meaningful adventures almost two years later.

He added that the movie will also showcase the role and responsibility of a young woman coming forward to change fashion’s future.

Climan also chimed in, saying, “Pauline is the model of a ‘working royal.’ She is the consummate creator and entrepreneur. Pauline’s commitment to improving life on our planet for all is reflected in the next generation of consumers. Engaged involvement is the future of fashion! We could not be more proud to help bring the story of Pauline and her fashion line to a global audience.”

Mahendra and Beahan formed Calabasas Films and Media in 2018. They recently made a Discovery+ series titled “Restaurant Recovery” and are currently working on “Protect / Serve,” a docuseries featuring Martin Luther King III.