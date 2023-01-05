Graceland and Warner Bros. To Screen ‘Elvis’ Blockbuster for Free To Celebrate the King’s Birthday

If you want to see Elvis starring Austin Butler for free on his birthday, then you will have to live in 10 specific cities. Warner Bros. and Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate are teaming up to work together. The pair will be screening the blockbuster flick on Presley on his birthday, January 8.

Deadline indicates that the film Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann, will be shown in theaters in 10 cities: Atlanta (AMC Phipps Plaza), Chicago (AMC River East), Dallas (AMC NorthPark), Kansas City, Kansas, (AMC Town Center), Los Angeles (AMC Burbank), NYC (Loews 34th Street), San Francisco (AMC Metreon), Toronto (Cineplex Scotiabank), Vancouver (Cineplex Odeon International Village), and Memphis at Graceland.

‘Elvis’ Screening In Los Angeles Gets Special Touch With Baz Lurhmann, Austin Butler Present

If you are in Los Angeles, then Luhrmann, along with Butler, will introduce the screening at 4 p.m. All other screenings will start at 5 p.m. local time. The Graceland showing will begin at 2 p.m.

Elvis is the highest-grossing original movie of 2022. It has earned more than $286 million in ticket sales at the box office. Luhrmann picked up a Golden Globe nomination for Best Director. Butler is a contender for Best Actor in a drama. The film is nominated for Best Picture, Fox News reports.

“We are so appreciative of the audiences of all ages who came out to see the movie in theaters, and to Warner Bros. and exhibitors who took on what was certainly not a sure bet,” Luhrmann said. “A big thank you to audiences who made ‘Elvis’ the number one original title of 2022, and especially to Elvis’s fans – both old and new.

Butler Says That He Didn’t See His Family For Nearly Three Years

“The entire ‘Elvis’ team, along with Graceland and the Presleys themselves, have been listening to you all and working diligently to come up with these very special gifts in celebration of Elvis on his birthday,” Luhrmann added.

Elvis Presley was born on January 8, 1935, to Vernon and Gladys Presley in Tupelo, Mississippi, and died on August 16, 1977, at 42 years old.

Meanwhile, in other Austin Butler-Elvis-related news, Butler talked about how much time he’d spent away from his family. “During ‘Elvis,’ I didn’t see my family for about three years,” Butler said in an interview. “I was prepping with Baz, and then I went to Australia. I had months where I wouldn’t talk to anybody. And when I did, the only thing I was ever thinking about was Elvis. I was speaking in his voice the whole time…This is what it takes.”